1,000 reasons to celebrate

Step Up to Quality has achieved an incredible milestone: Over 1,000 providers have taken the steps to enhance the quality of child care in Nebraska!

Participating in this program means a commitment to providing quality care in Nebraska and going above and beyond regular requirements and best practices for child care and early childhood education. With more than 1,000 providers now participating in our program, we want to express what a great achievement this is, not only for our community to be expanding, but for elevating the overall caliber of care in Nebraska. Thousands of children in the state are currently benefitting from these enriched learning environments.

If your child is enrolled with a Step Up to Quality provider, take a moment to thank them for the work they do. If you’re a provider looking to enhance your program, consider joining Step Up to Quality today!

5 steps, 1 goal

The 5 steps guide providers through a process of assessment, improvement and recognition for all of their hard work. Whether it’s a child care center with more than 100 children or a family child care home providing care for a tight-knit group, each provider is on an important journey to elevate the level of care they provide.

Celebrating our providers

To our valued providers: Your work is important and is actively making a difference. This milestone isn’t just about numbers — it’s about the educators, caregivers and directors who make it possible. The children in your care are learning, socializing, developing and growing because of your hard work and dedication. Thank you for being part of the Step Up to Quality family and for shaping the future of our state, one child at a time. We’re excited to continue this journey and can’t wait to see how many more providers step up in the future.

