Area residents should be aware that they may see helicopters flying low over areas within Game Management Unit 14 in the near future

Idaho Fish and Game will be conducting elk captures between February 27th and March 2nd and residents may observe low flying helicopters in the area. This effort will be conducted in areas between Grangeville and Riggins for the purpose of radio collaring elk to monitor movement patterns and survival to better understand elk ecology in the area. Care is taken to minimize disturbance to the animals and prevent the expenditure of valuable energy reserves. Generally, the information being collected can be gathered within a few minutes or less of an animal being spotted. Safety of staff, the public, and wildlife is our first priority, and we take multiple precautions to minimize our impacts during this type of work.

For questions or more information, contact the Clearwater Regional office at (208) 799-5010.