Mathmaji Takes First Place Prize at “ASU+GSV Summit 2026” Japan Preliminary Round

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mathmaji Co., Ltd. won the top prize at the “ASU+GSV Summit 2026 Japan Preliminary Round”, hosted by the Global EdTech Promotion Committee. This has increased their possibility to take part in the main event, the “GSV Cup 2026”, which will be held in San Diego, CA in 2026. The “GSV Cup 2026” is a global EdTech pitch contest to which over 1,900 EdTech companies from around the world have applied, and only 50 companies will be able to take part.Yasu Hirose, President of Mathmaji, comments, “We are honored to receive this award, and to be evaluated for our achievements in developing our business globally from Japan. We have been invited to observe at the ASU GSV Summit 2025, to be held in April 2025, which will be an invaluable opportunity to prepare us for the GSV Cup, at which no Japanese EdTech company has ranked in the past. We will strengthen our network with local investors and education professionals, further accelerate our business in the U.S., and aim to win for the first time at the 2026 competition.”■About the “ASU+GSV Summit”The ASU+GSV Summit is one of the world's largest EdTech conferences, co-founded by Michael Moe and Deborah Quazzo, who are known for their investments in Facebook, Twitter (now “X”), Palantir, Spotify, and Snap.Since 2010, Global Silicon Valley and Arizona State University have been jointly holding this conference on the theme of education and innovative technology.With over 10,000 participants from around the world, former US President Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Sam Altman and others have appeared as speakers, making this the most influential conference in the EdTech industryWebsite: https://www.asugsvsummit.com/ ■About “Arizona State University”Arizona State University (ASU) is committed to providing opportunities for all to learn and to contribute to society through excellent research and education.ASU's focus is on “how many people we can accept,” not on criteria for exclusion. As a new model for American universities, it is also characterized by its promotion of research that contributes to the public interest and its significant responsibility for revitalizing the local economy, society, and culture.Furthermore, ASU is a member of the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU) and has been selected by U.S. News & World Report as “America's Most Innovative University” for 10 consecutive years.■About “GSV Ventures”GSV Ventures is a multi-stage venture capital firm led by women that invests in the education sector, which is worth over $7 trillion.The firm currently supports innovative entrepreneurs around the world in the field of learning, from early childhood (PreK) to senior (Gray) generations.The total amount invested in global EdTech is over $675 million, and the portfolio includes Andela, Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Course Hero, Degreed, Guild, MasterClass, Outlier, Photomath, Quizizz, Lead School, Brightchamps, ClassPlus, and more.■About the Global EdTech Promotion CommitteeThe Global EdTech Promotion Committee promotes open innovation through information exchange, collaboration and cooperation with related organizations in Japan and overseas, and government ministries and agencies.It is a general incorporated association in Japan established with the aim of creating an environment conducive to the birth of new EdTech services, contributing to the development of a healthy industry and the revitalization of the EdTech ecosystem, and improving Japan's presence in the global education IT industry.■About Mathmaji Co., Ltd.Mathmaji Corporation is committed to creating a world where 'everyone has equal access to educational opportunities.' With the mission to 'provide high-quality education to people around the world, regardless of location, age, family background, or income, as a private sector global educational institution,' the company leverages digital technology to deliver Japan's superior education to children worldwide.■About the Mathmaji AppThe 'Mathmaji' app is a global arithmetic learning application that incorporates Japanese-style arithmetic education to support children's mathematics learning. It reproduces the strengths of Japanese math education on the app by combining unit learning that utilizes Japan's national curriculum guidelines, with practice exercises to reinforce understanding. Not only is it designed for children to enjoy learning on their own, but it also provides parents with peace of mind by making it possible to monitor their children's learningApp Store： https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mathmaji-math-learning/id6469683426 Google Play： https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mathmaji.app&hl=ja

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.