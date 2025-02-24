Agritech projects, training will strengthen B.C. agriculture

CANADA, February 24 - Rahul Singh, director, B.C. Centre for Agritech Innovation –

“BCCAI proudly supports B.C.’s agriculture and agrifood sectors by advancing agritech innovation and its adoption. The launch of 19 new projects and nine training programs underscores the strong demand for innovation and training among farmers, growers, and small and medium-sized businesses. With support from the government and industry partners, BCCAI is committed to meeting this need.”

Dugan O’Neil, vice-president, research and innovation, Simon Fraser University –

“Simon Fraser University is proud to support British Columbia’s leadership in agritech through BCCAI. By fostering a thriving, sustainable agritech ecosystem, we’re supporting local agri-producers, empowering small and medium-sized businesses, and delivering benefits to consumers, all while driving economic growth. We greatly appreciate the government’s support for innovation and the partnerships that are advancing B.C.’s agriculture and food sector.”

Gavin Schneider, CEO and co-founder, Maia Farms –

“Maia Farms provides a smarter, climate-conscious way to nourish people and the planet. Our team has developed a process that transforms agricultural side streams into sustainable, high-protein and versatile food ingredients through mushroom biomass fermentation. With the generous support of BCCAI, Maia Farms was able to open the foundation Fungal Intelligence Lab in Vancouver, creating 10 full time jobs and paving the way for a new fungal food economy.”

Gaby Wickstrom, chief operating officer, ‘Na̲mg̲is Business Development Corporation –

“The ‘Na̲mg̲is Hydroponic Greenhouse Initiative is a vital step toward food security and sustainability for the ‘Na̲mg̲is First Nation and surrounding region. With BCCAI’s support, we’re enhancing local food production and creating new economic opportunities by providing communities and businesses with fresh, locally grown food year round.”

Michael Williamson, CEO and founder, Cascadia Seaweed –

“Institutional partnerships and government funding give Canadian companies a competitive edge, but more support is needed to drive innovation at scale. We look forward to continuing our work with BCCAI and partner universities to validate that our B.C.-grown, ocean-cultivated kelp can help Canadian farmers increase yields and reduce emissions.”

Chi Ta, CEO, C&T Mushroom Farm Ltd. –

“We are excited to partner with BCCAI on our automated worm farm technology. This initiative transforms organic waste into high-quality fertilizer, promoting sustainability and creating a circular ecosystem for local agriculture. By reusing organic waste, we minimize environmental impact and enhance soil quality. We are proud to contribute to a more resilient and sustainable future for British Columbians.”

Raj Jampala, manager operations, AgriForest Bio-Technologies Ltd. –

“Food security and agricultural innovation are critical for B.C. and Canada. With BCCAI’s support, AgriForest Bio-Technologies is developing advanced vertical growing systems using tissue culture and photoautotrophic micropropagation to meet market demands for high-quality berry and winegrape planting stock. This project will enhance local food production, strengthen the economy, and position B.C. as a leader in sustainable agri-tech.”

Rodrigo Santana, CEO, BeriTech Inc. –

“During the off-season, British Columbians are dependent on lower quality imported berries that are subject to substantial price fluctuations, are mostly produced using unsustainable farming practices and rely on high-carbon transport from distant production regions. Our BCCAI-funded project will provide B.C. consumers with local, premium off-season berries and help local farmers to extend their season, better utilizing labour and infrastructure.”

Annett Rozek, chief scientific officer, Catalera BioSolutions –

“Catalera BioSolutions and Terramera are extremely grateful to be recipients of support from BCCAI in pursuit of innovative agricultural technologies that benefit B.C., Canada and beyond. Together with BCCAI, Catalera is helping to make safe and effective biocontrol solutions the first choice for the future of agriculture.”

Ravi Cheema, chief executive officer, Fresh4Sunset Farms Ltd. –

“The funding from BCCAI will help our farm incorporate advanced technologies, sustainable practices and data-driven strategies for breeding good bugs to fight pests. I am excited to share our data with other greenhouse growers, enabling new entrants to make informed decisions, optimizing treatment plans and reducing pesticide use. By fostering collaboration between universities and private companies, we will facilitate the sharing of knowledge and resources throughout B.C. and beyond.”

Joachim Knauf, CEO/president, ChamberTrust Management International Inc. (CTMI) –

“ChamberTrust Management International Inc. appreciates its partnership with BCCAI for the CeV project that is focused on controlled environment agriculture, artificial intelligence and intellectual property protection. This includes the additional sector knowledge and industry contacts BCCAI brought to the table. CTMI has years of background with international business associations and it was a pleasure and very fruitful to partner with BCCAI.”

Sukh Kahlon, director, Kahlon farms –

“It has been great working with BCCAI. They were a great support in helping with our project to reduce the planting to harvest timeline for early season field strawberry production.”

Ajay Potluri, president and CEO, GreenSmart Technologies –

“GreenSmart is proud to announce the successful demonstration of Liquidseal, a pioneering edible solution that extends the shelf life of cranberries produced in British Columbia. Facilitated by the BCCAI in collaboration with BCIT and Oceanspray Ltd., this partnership advances innovative agritech solutions that extend the shelf life of fresh produce, reduce food waste, provides locally grown high‑quality food and greater access to distant export market opportunities – strengthening food security for British Columbians.”

Mohamed Imam, senior researcher, Perkins and Will Canada Architects Co. –

“Through our partnership with BCCAI, we are creating new ways of integrating urban agriculture into the built environment. This will benefit British Columbians by supporting local food production systems that strengthen food security and reduce environmental impact. This collaboration reflects our firm’s commitment to leveraging innovation and evidence-based design to create resilient cities and achieve our clients’ sustainability goals.”

Rick Cox, president, Ocion Water Sciences Inc. –

“As a leader in reducing environmentally stressful chemicals for use in agriculture, we are excited and grateful for the support from BCCAI and UBC. As a leader in water treatment, Ocion embraced the opportunity to work with industry experts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and to improve productivity and efficiency in the agritech sector. With these projects, we hope to position Canada as a leader, raising the bar for what can be accomplished in collaborative funded projects.”

Kevin Kung, CTO, Takachar Limited –

“This support made possible a first-of-a-kind pilot in the Okanagan area, turning hazardous, wildfire-prone residues into agricultural amendments. By operating this alongside our local community partner, we pushed the technology to its limits and learned tremendous lessons along the way.”

Sean O’Connor, CEO, 4AG Robotics –

“We are super excited to be partnering with BCCAI on this project. As an ecosystem, we can build global leading companies here in British Columbia, while helping increase the quality and quantity of fresh cultivated food in the province. We are excited to be one of the projects selected to harness AI and robotics to improve the profitability and stability of B.C.-based mushrooms businesses.”

Gary Jones, program manager, Industry Development, BC Greenhouse Growers’ Association –

“Funding from BCCAI helped our grower members explore techniques for reducing waste and improving workplace efficiencies as they continue to provide fresh, nutritious and local greenhouse vegetables for our expanding population. Training opportunities like Lean 101 are important for our industry professionals to keep developing their skills and empowering their workforce.”

Renee Prasad, department head, agriculture department, University of the Fraser Valley –

“Biological control is an important tool in the sustainable production of fruits and vegetables. This funding from BCCAI helps the UFV agriculture department connect with growers and answer their pressing questions in implementing sustainable production practices.”

Eric Gerbrandt, research director, BC Blueberry Council, and the Raspberry Industry Development Council, and BC Strawberry Grower’s Association –

“The B.C. berry sector’s sustainability will rely on adoption of superior berry varieties, with improved yield, quality, pest resistance and local climatic adaptation being developed by the BC Berry Breeding Program. A recent BCCAI workshop trained our stakeholders in testing, commercializing and marketing novel plant genetics, paving the way to a brighter future with better blueberry, raspberry and strawberry varieties.”

Shannon Wagner, vice-president, research, Thompson Rivers University –

“Thompson Rivers University is proud to be a contributor to increasing B.C.’s agricultural innovation with the support of BCCAI funding. Sharing innovative precision ranching methods will help improve outcomes for B.C.’s ranching communities and strengthen regional food security.”

Jerry DuBovis, president, Pacific Regional Society for Soil Science (PRSSS) –

“Through our collaboration with BCCAI, we have expanded our capacity to teach soil science skills to early-career professionals in B.C. The skills imparted through our workshops and seminars will greatly bolster B.C.’s ability to sustainably manage soil, an important resource for many sectors.”

Stefania Pizzirani, associate director, Food and Agriculture Institute, and associate professor, department of planning, geography, and environmental studies, University of the Fraser Valley –

“Across B.C., the agritechnology sector is progressing at an exciting and rapid rate. Our recent BCCAI-funded project focuses on developing four micro-credentials in collaboration with the University of the Fraser Valley, Royal Roads and BCCAI. These micro-credentials will help build up the skills needed to meet the emerging and expanding employment needs of B.C.’s dynamic agritechnology sector.”

Paul Adams, Sherman Jen research chair in applied genomics, director of Applied Genomics Centre, Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) –

“The molecular biology workshop for agriculture, presented in partnership with BCCAI and KPU’s Applied Genomics Centre, offers a unique opportunity for industry professionals, government personnel, and university students to gain hands-on experience with qPCR and DNA extraction. This workshop equips participants with the knowledge and skills to apply molecular tools to real-world agricultural challenges.”

Fred Popowich, scientific director, SFU’s Big Data Hub and professor of computing science, Simon Fraser University (SFU) –

“We are proud to have partnered with the B.C. Centre for Agritech Innovation. In November, our collaboration provided essential training, equipping agritech professionals with the knowledge and skills to leverage AI and data science tools and techniques effectively. This partnership highlights our commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability in the agricultural sector.”

Jason Ho, academic director, undergraduate programs, Beedie school of business, SFU at SFU’s Big Data Hub –

“Collaboration with BCCAI and QuantoTech exemplifies the innovative spirit we strive to instill in our students – blending cutting-edge technology with a decentralized business model to ensure urban food stability. Their work highlights the vital intersection of innovation, social responsibility and global perspective, the three pillars of our program.”

Jacob Beaton, owner, Tea Creek Training –

“Tea Creek Training supports Indigenous Peoples and communities to revitalize their food sovereignty systems while utilizing Indigenous technologies. Tea Creek provides introductory skills training for Indigenous participants to enter meaningful employment and apprenticeships. BCCAI’s support is allowing us to build the necessary capacity required to support our Indigenous Foodland Employment Apprenticeship Skills Training (I-FEAST) that is being delivered to Indigenous communities across B.C.”