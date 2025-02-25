How some language schools adapted their business model to the covid pandemic

Walk Spanish Madrid

A trend that started with the covid pandemic has become popular with students taking language courses which is learning outside of a classroom

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madrid, Spain – In response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Walk Spanish, a leading language school offering innovative outdoor teaching methods, announces its continued commitment to providing Spanish lessons in non-traditional environments. The school, which has locations in Madrid and Mexico City, is set to expand into additional cities across Europe and Latin America in the coming years.With the onset of the pandemic, many language schools faced closures and a shift to online learning. However, Walk Spanish chose to adapt by moving lessons outdoors to parks, cafes, and art galleries, allowing students to immerse themselves in the language while enjoying the vibrant culture of their surroundings. This unique approach has resonated with students, making Walk Spanish a pioneer in outdoor language education.We recognized that learning a language should not be confined to four walls. Outdoor classes provide a refreshing and engaging way for students to connect with the language and the local culture. The positive feedback received encouraged schools to expand this model further.Since implementing this outdoor teaching method, Walk Spanish has seen a significant increase in enrollment and interest from students looking for an interactive learning experience. With plans to open new locations in major cities, the school aims to revolutionize the way language is taught by combining education with the enjoyment of outdoor spaces.Walk Spanish is proud to lead the industry in innovative language education, proving that adaptability and creativity can turn challenges into opportunities. The school invites anyone interested in learning Spanish to join their classes and experience the difference of learning in a dynamic environment.

