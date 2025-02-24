Building Resilient Communities: Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $87 Million to Ensure Pennsylvanians Have Safe, Reliable Transportation

Today’s awards through the Commonwealth Financing Authority will help fund 223 transportation improvement projects statewide, improving the quality of life for Pennsylvanians.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) approved 224 new projects totaling more than $87 million.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed 2025-26 budget is a unified vision for Pennsylvania’s future and is focused on economic growth, job creation, housing development, and regional collaboration.

These new CFA awards align with the Governor’s continued focus on strengthening communities, enhancing infrastructure, and spurring economic development across Pennsylvania.

“Ensuring that residents and visitors have safe and reliable ways to get to their workplaces or to shop on our main streets is key to Pennsylvania’s economic growth,” said Secretary Siger. “These investments will help communities improve their transportation systems across our Commonwealth. From streetscape improvements, to installation of sidewalks and bike paths, to bridge repair — these projects will provide a safer and better quality of life for all Pennsylvanians.”

A full list of the following approvals is available on the CFA’s website:

Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) – $87,015,247

MTF provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the Commonwealth. Funds can be used for the development, rehabilitation, and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets and transit-oriented development. The CFA approved 223 MTF projects totaling more than $87 million in grants.

Some of the approved MTF projects include:

Allegheny County – $258,625 to Bethel Park Municipality to construct upgrades at the intersection of Kings School Road and Library Road

Bucks County – $247,444 to Morrisville Borough to construct new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps

Cambria County – $347,476 to the Croyle Township Supervisors to repave Tunnel Street at the Tunnel Street 9/11 Memorial Trail

Clearfield County – $300,000 to Grampian Borough for stormwater improvements and paving along 6th Street

Erie County – $231,326 to the Enterprise Development Center of Erie County to construct sidewalks at Ironworks Square development located along Cherry, West 12th, and Poplar Streets in Erie City

Luzerne County – $265,572 to Jenkins Township for roadway repairs to Chestnut and Walnut Streets

McKean County – $228,850 to Eldred Township to reconstruct T-338, also known as Newell Creek Road

Schuylkill County – $453,881 to Frailey Township to replace the Clark Street Bridge over Good Spring Creek

Wayne County – $468,204 to Lehigh Township for streetscape improvements

York County – $660,210 to Shrewsbury Township to make pedestrian improvements along Mt. Airy Road, Wolf Road, and Forrest Avenue

First Industries Fund (FIF) – $400,000

FIF aims to boost Pennsylvania’s agriculture and tourism industries through loan guarantees. Funds can be used for land and building acquisition, as well as construction, machinery, equipment purchases, and working capital. The CFA approved one FIF project totaling $400,000.

The following FIF loan was approved:

Lancaster County – $400,000 to Refreshing Mountain Camp, Inc., through the EDC Finance Corporation, to construct a staff/caretaker’s house for their outdoor retreat/camp on a recently purchased property at 293 Stony Lane Road in Clay Township

The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency of DCED to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages. The CFA holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.

For more information about the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s or Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

