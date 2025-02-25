New National Poll Reveals Concerns About Development and Government Transparency

Consensus Strategies

73% say NO to new development

Developers are not just battling zoning regulations and approval timelines; they are also fighting public fear and distrust.” — Patrick Fox, CEO Consensus Strategies

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly released national survey from Consensus Strategies sheds light on how Americans perceive real estate development, local government decision-making, and the role of developers in shaping their communities. The findings highlight a growing skepticism about the fairness of the planning and approval process, with many questioning the relationship between elected officials and developers.71% of respondents believe that relationships between developers and elected officials make the planning and zoning approval process unfair.73% are not receptive to new development and believe their communities are fine as they are or overdeveloped.57% rate the job their local governments do managing new development as Fair to Poor.“These findings indicate a tremendous amount of public cynicism about the development process and distrust of developers,” said Patrick Fox, CEO of Consensus Strategies. “This is a significant hurdle for developers and communities in need of economic development.”The high level of skepticism surrounding development and government decision-making represents a major challenge for developers looking to introduce new projects. Public distrust of the process means that even well-intended developments may face intense opposition. The widespread perception of an unfair system suggests that developers must go beyond regulatory requirements and actively engage with communities to build trust and demonstrate the benefits of their projects.“Developers are not just battling zoning regulations and approval timelines; they are also fighting public fear and distrust,” said Fox. “Understanding and addressing this skepticism is crucial for gaining community support and moving projects forward.”The survey also revealed that people are significantly more likely to oppose a development project than support one, with 26% indicating they have actively opposed a development project.“As communities grow and change, it is essential for government leaders to engage with residents and ensure fair, transparent, and inclusive decision-making,” Fox concluded.The survey, conducted by Emerson College Polling from January 26-29, included a representative sample of 1,000 registered voters from across the United States. The margin of error for the poll is ±3.1% at a 95% confidence level and is part of a Consensus Strategies series of surveys conducted over the last 10 years, tracking attitudes about development and the development process.

