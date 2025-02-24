City delays Compost Facility opening to March 8

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the opening of the City of Lawrence Compost Facility for the 2025 season has been delayed by one week. The facility will now open on Saturday, March 8, 2025, for self-load and drop-off services. This opening day will be for City of Lawrence residents only, and valid identification will be required.

The recent bouts of winter weather have impacted processing at the compost facility, causing delays in preparation for the season. We appreciate the patience of our residents as we work to ensure the facility is ready to serve the community.

2025 Compost Facility Details:

📅 New Opening Day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

🕘 Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

📍 Drop-Off and Self-Load: Available to City of Lawrence residents with valid ID

💵 Cash Only: The Compost Facility is cash only.

As one of Lawrence’s most popular environmental services, the Compost Facility provides an opportunity for residents to drop off yard waste and pick up high-quality compost and woodchips—helping to improve soil health, reduce landfill waste, and support sustainability in our community.

We apologize for the delay and appreciate your understanding as we work to provide the best possible service. For a complete list of compost facility events, fees, and guidelines, visit lawrenceks.org/swm/compost-facility or follow the City of Lawrence on social media for updates.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org

