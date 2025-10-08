Kansas River Wastewater Treatment Plant project to temporarily change effluent flow

Beginning Monday, October 13, City contractors working on the Kansas River Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Project will temporarily divert the plant’s normal daily flow, approximately 8 million gallons per day (MGD), of treated wastewater into a smaller 18-inch outlet pipe that discharges into the Kansas River.

Because this 18-inch pipe is smaller than the current outlet structure, the treated water may at times flow with greater force, extending 10 to 25 feet past the end of the pipe before entering the river. This is a temporary measure while improvement work is underway, and once the diversion period ends, flows will return to normal outfall discharge. Under normal conditions, all treated wastewater exists through the outfall structure, cascading down a rock lined bank, as shown in the image above.

The temporary diversion line and outlet will be monitored 24 hours a day by the City Contractor to ensure compliance with environmental and safety standards.

River Safety Precautions

The City advises anyone boating or kayaking on the Kansas River to use extra caution near the wastewater treatment plant outlet. During this temporary work, the treated water will exit the pipe at higher pressure and extend farther into the river than usual. For safety, avoid the immediate area around the outlet structure and steer clear of visible discharge zones. Following these precautions will help ensure safe recreation while this project is underway.

The City anticipates this work to last seven days and end by October 20, pending weather or other delays.

These activities are part of the Kansas River Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Project, which is scheduled for completion in March 2026.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.gov