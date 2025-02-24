Governor Ivey Calls Special Election for Alabama House District 11

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 11. This seat was previously held by Rep. Randall Shedd, who resigned February 17, 2025 to join the office of Senate President Pro Tem Garlan Gudger.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, May 13, 2025; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, June 10, 2025; and the special general election for Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

“Rep. Randall Shedd has been an effective leader for the people of District 11, putting his constituents first and working tirelessly to improve their communities. I was proud to work alongside him, especially to expand broadband access across Alabama, ensuring more families, students and businesses have connectivity,” said Governor Ivey. “As we move forward in filling this seat, I encourage everyone in District 11 to make their voice heard by getting out and voting in this special election.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

House District 11 includes portions of Cullman and Blount counties.

The proclamation and writ of election are attached.

###