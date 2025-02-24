State Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green to host public listening and learning sessions across the state

State Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green’s “Mo Wants to Know” tour is coming to all eight regions of North Carolina this March and April.

The superintendent is hosting listening and learning sessions with community stakeholders statewide, including the eight public events listed below. All parents, students, educators, school and district staff, public officials and other community members are invited to attend.

In addition to the eight public sessions, Green is meeting privately with leaders in the education, business, community, nonprofit and religious sectors to learn from their insights.

Drawing on the insight gathered during these sessions, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) and the State Board of Education will draft a comprehensive strategic plan that includes goals, initiatives and accountability measures.

"The strategic plan we create will advance my vision for every child in North Carolina to achieve educational excellence and for our public schools to be the best in the country,” Green said. “For the plan to be effective, it must be driven by the people we serve – from students and teachers to employers and community leaders. I encourage anyone who cares about the future of public education to join us on the ‘Mo Wants to Know’ tour.”

Registration for the public tour stops is free and available at the URLs listed above. While not required, registration is strongly encouraged as some venues may reach capacity.

Media who plan to attend should RSVP to communications@dpi.nc.gov. A brief opportunity for interviews will be held at the end of each public session.