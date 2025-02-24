A Powerful Symbol of Unity and Hope: "UNLESS FIRST WE DREAM"

UNLESS FIRST WE DREAM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Len Silverfine is pleased to announce the publication of his moving memoir, ‘UNLESS FIRST WE DREAM’, a thought-provoking analysis of the American flag as a symbol of unity and the nation's eternal spirit. This story follows the development and travels of The Great American Flag, an enormous 14,000-pound, 86,000-square-foot banner intended to arouse national pride and imagination.The idea behind ‘UNLESS FIRST WE DREAM’ started out as a straightforward yet deep vision: to make a flag so big that it would remind all Americans of our common ideals and goals as a nation. The Great American Flag was given to the country and received by President Ronald Reagan on June 14, 1983 Flag Day. Its purpose was to be unfurled every year at the Washington Monument, bringing families—parents, grandparents, and kids volunteers—together to celebrate Flag Day and pay tribute to the values that unite us just as in the serendipitous day in 1980 where everyone joined hands with Len to unfurl the flag.This enormous flag has been a part of important American historical events for more than 50 years, from welcoming the Iranian Hostages home at Andrews Airforce Base to commemorating the first Columbia astronauts. In addition to recounting these historic occurrences, Len Silverfine's book explores the deeper meaning of patriotism, solidarity, and the shared duty of preserving the American ideal essential for our survival and prosperity.History teaches us that great nations rise and fall. Why they do so can be the result of different factors, but one factor is preventative. The unity of its people, committed to its nation’s survival and success is a vaccine against failure.To help Americans see that for our nation to survive and continue to thrive, we must come closer to each other, to the center of our politics, discard extremism, promote compromise, embrace the other, and truly live up to the ideals of our founding documents: The Declaration of Independence, Our Constitution, and The Gettysburg Address."UNLESS FIRST WE DREAM” serves as a poignant reminder that our strength lies in our unity at a time when our nation seems more divided than ever, "I think the message of this flag is more important now than it has ever been. It was designed to inspire and unite Americans." states Silverfine. “UNLESS FIRST WE DREAM” by Len Silverfine is currently available on Amazon. About the Author:Len Silverfine is a devoted patriot whose upbringing during World War II and other events in his life have molded his unshakable faith in the strength of togetherness and the American spirit. Silverfine continues to encourage Americans to unite in the pursuit of a common ideal for a better future through his memoir. We must come together or we will fall prey to the historic rise and fall fate of great nations.

