Alabama Middle School Students Eligible for Space Camp Scholarships

Selected students attend weeklong Space Academy for Leading Students in Alabama

This life-changing experience inspires students’ interest in mathematics and science and informs them about career paths in the aerospace industry and beyond.” — Dr. Kimberly Robinson, CEO of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alabama middle school students are eligible to apply for a scholarship to attend the world-renowned Space Camp for free. This program made possible by the Alabama legislature provides a scholarship for one female and one male student from each of the state’s legislative districts to attend Space Academy for Leading Alabama Students or SALSA.During the weeklong Space Academyprogram, students learn to work together as a team to solve complex problems using STEM concepts and critical thinking, learn to train like an astronaut using authentic simulators, and embark on their own simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the Moon, or Mars. This life-changing experience inspires students’ interest in mathematics and science and informs them about career paths in the aerospace industry and beyond.To be eligible for a SALSA scholarship, students must be Alabama residents aged 12 to 14 in July 2025 and may not have been awarded a SALSA scholarship previously. Three sessions are available: June 22-June 27; July 13-July 18; and July 20-July 25.In addition to filling out an application, students must write a 200- to 300-word essay on what they hope to learn by attending SALSA.Applications will be accepted through March 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.More information and an application form are located here.Media contact: Pat Ammons, pat.ammons@spacecamp.com; 256-721-5429

