EDRM Announces Discover Beagle, Inc. as Newest Trusted Partner

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading the way for global best practices in eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce that Discover Beagle, Inc. (Beagle) has joined the EDRM Trusted Partner Network.

Beagle is the end-to-end eDiscovery platform transforming the future of eDiscovery with the power of generative AI. Beagle’s vision is to set the global standard for ”cruelty-free” eDiscovery, where advanced AI-powered solutions enable legal professionals to focus on the creative part of their work.

Designed from the ground up, Beagle makes it easy to use AI to respond to litigation, compliance, and investigation demands, while ensuring the highest level for confidentiality of hosted data and keeping the eDiscovery process defensible in court.

“We strive to create a future where technology not only simplifies the eDiscovery process but also enriches the lives of those who rely on it,” said Sergey Demyanov, CEO of Beagle. “At the same time, we recognize that each organization has its own pace for adopting innovations, so we allow users to choose the level of technology utilization they are comfortable with.”

“EDRM is very excited to partner with the Beagle team bringing us “cruelty free” eDiscovery,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “What a difference a year makes in their robust offering to our EDRM community.”

This partnership allows Beagle access to the EDRM community, comprising 33% corporations, 30% law firms, 23% software and service providers, and 12% governments, with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges, and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

Beagle will be featured in a live webinar called, “How to Get AI Benefits Without Getting Into Trouble” on March 19, 2025 at 1PM Eastern to introduce the EDRM community to their groundbreaking platform so that those intrigued may book a private meeting at Legalweek to discuss their specific use cases and challenges. Todd Itami, Director of Artificial Intelligence and E-Discovery Solutions at Covington and Monica Harris, Founder and Principal Consultant of the Collect Harris Collective (CHC) will join Sergey Demyanov, Beagle’s CEO and technical co-founder to answer your questions.

Register for the live product/service showcase webinar here. Link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4881559/037043AACD3165C87192DB139A346B04.

Team Beagle will be happy to meet you at Booth 3303, Americas Hall 2 at the Hilton Midtown.

More information about Beagle is available at https://discoverbeagle.com/

About Beagle

Beagle Media Contact:

Sergey Demyanov

CEO

sergey@discoverbeagle.com

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve eDiscovery, privacy, security, and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides, specifications, and frameworks to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing, and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations, and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery.

Learn more about the EDRM at EDRM.net.

EDRM Media Contact:

