EDRM Announces DecoverAI as newest trusted partner

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading the way for global best practices in eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce that DecoverAI has joined the EDRM Trusted Partner Network. DecoverAI is their flagship, advanced AI-powered platform designed to revolutionize eDiscovery and legal research for law firms and legal departments.

Privacy, security, and AI-enabled eDiscovery technology and services will play a central role in organizations as they strive to keep their data secure. Robust eDiscovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance, and investigation demands.

In the era of hybrid and remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access, and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasingly complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks. The ability to have trusted relationships with organizations like DecoverAI in the legal environment is mission-critical.

DecoverAI offers a smart solution that streamlines document review and legal research, saves time, and enhances data security, helping legal professionals work more efficiently and cost-effectively.

At DecoverAI, their core values guide everything they do. They believe in fostering trust, championing customer success, driving innovation, building a supportive community, and advocating for justice. These values are more than just words, they are the foundation of their company culture and the principles that drive the team forward every day.

"The legal profession is drowning in data, yet existing tools fail to provide the intelligence needed to make sense of it all," said Ravi Tandon, CEO & Co-Founder of DecoverAI. "DecoverAI is not just an incremental improvement in legal technology - it’s a complete rethinking of how AI can drive legal decision-making, strategy, and execution. Partnering with EDRM enables us to accelerate AI adoption across the legal industry, bringing a new era of efficiency, insight, and confidence to legal teams worldwide."

“DeCoverAI’s customer centric and citation forward approach to GenAI and eDiscovery will advance our community’s practice,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “We are proud to introduce DeCoverAI’s team and technology with their core values of community, justice, trust, innovation and customer success.”

This partnership allows DecoverAI access to the EDRM community, comprising 33% corporations, 30% law firms, 23% software and service providers, and 12% governments, with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges, and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

More information about DecoverAI is available at https://www.decoverhq.com/

About DecoverAI

DecoverAI is the next-generation AI-driven legal technology platform revolutionizing eDiscovery, legal research, and case strategy. Built on cutting-edge AI, automation, and natural language processing, DecoverAI empowers legal professionals to harness the full potential of their data - from pre-case assessment and discovery to motion drafting, compliance, case strategy, and oral arguments.

Recognized as One of the Hottest Legal Tech Startups of 2024 by the LegalTech Fund, DecoverAI is defining the future of AI in the legal industry. With a mission to drive efficiency, accuracy, and strategic excellence, DecoverAI equips legal teams with the intelligence they need to outmaneuver challenges, reduce operational costs, and win more cases with confidence.

For more information, visit: www.decover.ai

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve eDiscovery, privacy, security, and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides, specifications, and frameworks to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing, and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations, and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM at EDRM.net.

