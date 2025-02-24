Items signed by Washington, Lincoln, Einstein and U.S. astronauts will be sold online, March 12, by University Archives

White House engraving signed by six presidents: Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush (est. 6,000-$8,000). Document signed by George Washington in Alexandria, Virginia on August 5, 1786 in his capacity as President of the Potomac Company, for eight barrels of pork (est. $8,000-$10,000). Near fine state of a blank ship’s passport boldly signed by President Abraham Lincoln and counter-signed by Secretary of State William Seward (est. $10,000-$12,000). Vintage color photograph of all of the Mercury 7 astronauts in silver space suits and helmets, signed by: M. Scott Carpenter; L. Gordon Cooper, Jr.; John H. Glenn, Jr.; Virgil I. Grissom; Walter M. Schirra, Jr.; Alan B. Shepard, Jr.; and Donald K. Slayton Group of Albert Einstein photos and ephemera, including Einstein’s 15-cent “Postage Stamp” portrait after Hermann Landshoff, signed by Einstein and dated 1947 (est. $15,000-$20,000).

The curated selection of autographs represents the very best of U.S. Presidents, Science, Aviation/Space, World Leaders, Civil Rights, Literature, Art & Sports

Most of the lots in this blockbuster sale are unreserved, meaning they will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price, providing collectors with an exceptional buying opportunity.” — John Reznikoff

WILTON, CT, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Past U.S. Presidents will take center stage in University Archives’ online-only Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Memorabilia auction slated for Wednesday, March 12th, starting at 10am Eastern time, as items signed by Abraham Lincoln and George Washington and a White House engraving signed by six former Presidents will all cross the auction block.All 549 lots in the catalog are up for viewing and bidding now on the recently redesigned University Archives website – www.UniversityArchives.com – as well as LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Auctionzip.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.“The March auction is a carefully curated selection of outstanding historical items, representing the best of U.S. Presidents, Science, Aviation/Space, World Leaders, Civil Rights, Literature, Art, Sports, and so much more,” said John Reznikoff, president and owner of University Archives.Mr. Reznikoff added, “Most of the lots in this blockbuster sale are unreserved, meaning they will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price, providing collectors with an exceptional buying opportunity. Scroll through our beautifully illustrated catalog to bookmark your favorite lots.”21 lots in the sale are from the Skip Hensel Presidential Collection, an incredible group of presidential signed White House engravings amassed by the late Harold “Skip” Hensel (1940-2024). A presidential historian and a lifelong autograph collector, Hensel was a member of the United Autograph Collectors Club, the first club devoted to autograph collectors; the Manuscript Society; and philatelic organizations.Hensel’s collection includes White House engravings signed by presidents ranging from Chester A. Arthur to Bill Clinton, plus two First Ladies’ signatures. All 21 items in the collection are certified by a third party, the majority of them PSA/DNA slabbed and graded between NM-MT 8 and GEM MT 10.The marquee item of Hensel’s collection is lot 164, a superb and excessively rare White House engraving signed by six Presidents of the United States, they being Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon. The engraving measures 8 inches by 6 inches and is in good to fine condition. It has a pre-sale estimate of $6,000-$8,000.Lot 74 is a blank ship’s passport boldly signed by President Abraham Lincoln and counter-signed by Secretary of State William Seward. The near fine state of the passport blank and the attractive signatures would make this a fine addition to any presidential collection (est. $10,000-$12,000).Lot 155 is a document signed by George Washington in Alexandria, Virginia on August 5, 1786 in his capacity as President of the Potomac Company, which expanded the navigability of the Potomac River basin through the construction of canals. The receipt was for eight barrels of pork costing £32. In provenance provided with the lot, a copy of Washington’s diary reveals later that night he met with Potomac Company directors and dined at Wises Tavern (est. $8,000-$10,000).Lot 205 is a vintage color photograph of all of the Mercury 7 astronauts in silver space suits and helmets, signed on the mat by: M. Scott Carpenter; L. Gordon Cooper, Jr.; John H. Glenn, Jr.; Virgil I. Grissom; Walter M. Schirra, Jr.; Alan B. Shepard, Jr.; and Donald K. Slayton. The lot is accompanied by a letter of authenticity from Zarelli Space Authentication (est. $5,000-$6,000).Lot 509 is a group of Albert Einstein photographs and ephemera, including Einstein’s 15-cent “Postage Stamp” portrait after Hermann Landshoff, signed by Einstein and dated 1947, PSA/DNA slabbed and graded NM 7, issued in 1979 on the 100th anniversary of Einstein’s birthday. Rounding out the lot is an assortment of unpublished family photos of Einstein and his two companions, stepdaughter Margot Löwenthal and secretary Helen Dukas (est. $15,000-$20,000).Lot 216 is a French postcard signed by intrepid inventor Wilbur Wright on December 8, 1908, three weeks before he won the Michelin Cup for breaking distance and duration flight records. The postcard, partly entitled “The Conquest of the Air,” shows the 1907 Wright Flyer next to a launching derrick at Camp d'Auvours, near Le Mans in France (est. $7,500-$10,000).Lot 54 is an autograph letter signed by ex-President Thomas Jefferson, PSA/DNA slabbed and graded GEM MT 10. In this letter written at Monticello on October 17, 1816, Jefferson thanks Henry A.S. Dearborn for sending him an English translation of a scientific work by French agronomist Charles Philibert de Lasteyrie, discussing the applications of a plant capable of producing blue dye (est. $7,000-$9,000).Lot 184 is an exquisite high-quality photographic print of one of Pierre-August Renoir’s original works of art, titled Jeune Fille Au Chapeau Jaune [Young Girl in a Yellow Hat], boldly signed by the artist in Cagnes-sur-Mer, France, circa January 10, 1911. Renoir’s signature is certified by the mayor’s signature as well as the mayoral seal. The print has an estimate of $6,000-$8,000.Lot 547 is a collection of 34 vintage photos, including many Burkes, all handsomely matted and framed, signed by some of the most famous professional baseball players of the 20th century, including James "Cool Papa" Bell; Jerome "Dizzy" Dean; Bob Lemon; Walter "Buck" Leonard; Mickey Owen; Harold "Pee Wee" Reese; Phil "Scooter" Rizzuto and others (est. $5,000-$6,000).Lot 426 is a 1-page typed letter signed by Winston Churchill in February 1957, addressed to event organizers for the English-Speaking Union, an international educational charity established in 1918. Churchill declined an invitation to attend George Washington’s Birthday Ball, sending his best wishes for its success. Churchill was half-American, half-British (est. $4,000-$5,000).Lot 187 is a Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup can (with its original contents), signed twice by Pop Art icon Andy Warhol (American, 1927-1987), circa 1987. Warhol had popularized the soup brand in his art to criticize what he saw as mass consumerism in modern art (est. $3,000-$4,000).Lot 197 is an official red number NASA photograph showing the crewmembers of Apollo 11, signed by Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin (est. $3,000-$4,000).Here is a link to the catalog on the University Archives website:University Archives has become world-renowned as a go-to source for rare items of this kind. It is actively seeking quality material for future auctions, presenting a rare opportunity for sellers. Anyone who has a single item or a collection that may be a fit for a future University Archives auction may call John Reznikoff at 203-454-0111; or email him at john@universityarchives.com.University Archives was founded in 1979, as a division of University Stamp Company, by John Reznikoff, who started collecting stamps and coins in 1968, while in the third grade. Industry-wide, Reznikoff is considered the leading authenticity expert for manuscripts and documents. He consults with law enforcement, dealers, auction houses and both major authentication companies.University Archives is located at 88 Danbury Road (Suite #2A) in Wilton, Conn. For more information about University Archives and the Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Memorabilia auction planned for Wednesday, March 12th, visit www.universityarchives.com # # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.