HIP Video Promo Presents: Jelani Lateef drops new music video "I'm A Star"

Hip Hop powerhouse Jelani Lateef is hailing from the Windy City with a brand new track "I'm A Star"

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago hip-hop powerhouse Jelani Lateef is a swift current of perseverance and inspiration—infusing vulnerability and hope into each of his meticulously crafted tracks. Garnering critical acclaim over the last fourteen years as a musician, producer, and CEO, his street tough hip-hop style is a “breath of fresh air” that gives voice to the blue-collar grind, people like Jelani himself, who wears many hats to get by and build a meaningful life. “I’m a Star” and “Can’t Stop Now” are just two of many examples of his tenacious spirit—nearly all of his tracks radiate confidence and possess an unquestionable capability to uplift. Resilience isn’t just a theme in his music—but in his greater story. With a new album on the horizon, a highly-anticipated sequel to his EP, For the Record, he remains keenly focused on keeping up the momentum, inspiring others to fight through their challenges with their head held high—because good things will come to those who press on.

“I’m a Star” is a seamless follow-up to “Can’t Stop Now.” Reflecting on “surviving the perfect storm,” the track serves as both an anthem of self-belief and a reassuring hand on the shoulder. With years of experience under his belt, Jelani delivers fluid, earwormy verses with finesse over a crisp boom-bap beat. He understands the frustration, disappointment, and dejection of being overlooked despite his talent, yet he refuses to let anything dull his shine or stand in his way. Instead, he channels his unwavering positivity into everything he creates—reminding listeners that accolades are just one part of a person’s journey—and it doesn’t solely define success.

