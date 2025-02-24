Atticus Publishing proudly presents Dr. Guy E. Glad’s New book 'The Thoughts of a Soldier…Transformed'

Rediscovering Faith: The Transformative Power of a Centurion's Witness

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Guy E. Glad , a retired US Army Chaplain and seasoned author, has released his latest work, " The Thoughts of a Soldier…Transformed ." This compelling new book revisits the profound impact of the Roman Centurion who witnessed the crucifixion of Christ, exploring themes of hope and spiritual renewal relevant to contemporary readers."The Thoughts of a Soldier…Transformed" delves into the historical and transformative encounter of the Roman Centurion at the cross, providing a narrative that bridges ancient biblical insights with modern-day applications. The book aims to guide readers through their own spiritual journeys, using the Centurion’s story to illustrate the profound possibility of personal faith and transformation.Dr. Glad brings a wealth of experience to his writing, having served 28 years as a US Army Chaplain where he was deployed in various global missions. He holds advanced degrees in theology and leadership, including a PhD from Trinity College and Seminary and a Doctor of Strategic Leadership from Faith International University. His previous works include titles such as “Ambushed! The Siren Song of Alcohol Use” and “Resilient Faith of Biblical Proportions,” which similarly explore themes of recovery and spiritual resilience.Inspired by the biblical account of the Roman Centurion, Dr. Glad wrote "The Thoughts of a Soldier…Transformed" to address the universal need for spiritual transformation. His deep insights into the challenges and triumphs of faith are informed by his extensive theological training and firsthand experiences in the field.The book conveys that personal spiritual transformation is not only possible but accessible. Dr. Glad emphasizes that modern-day readers can draw hope and inspiration from the Centurion’s declaration, “Truly this was the Son of God!” as a testament to witnessing true divinity, which can lead to profound personal change."The Thoughts of a Soldier…Transformed" is available for purchase at major booksellers, including online platforms. Readers are encouraged to embark on this journey of spiritual enlightenment and discover the transformative power of faith.

Dr. Guy E. Glad on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.