The FDA validates Doctomatic as a healthcare management solution

Doctomatic is a tool to support healthcare professionals in making data-based clinical decisions.

NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctomatic, the Barcelona-based startup that transforms images from medical devices into data using AI, has received official communication from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), validating its technology as a complementary solution in the management of patient health, including the monitoring and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). (FDA), which validates its technology as a complementary solution in the management of patient health, including the monitoring and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The FDA has determined that Doctomatic does not require registration, pre-market review, or compliance with post-market or quality system regulations. This decision reinforces confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the API platform.

‘This confirmation from the FDA is a big step for Doctomatic, as it validates our mission to offer innovative and accessible solutions for remote patient monitoring. It allows us to continue our expansion in the US with complete security and transparency,’ says Carmen Pauline Rios Benton, CEO of Doctomatic.

The company reaffirms its commitment to improving digital healthcare, facilitating access to remote monitoring and supporting healthcare professionals in making data-driven clinical decisions. With a special focus on non-communicable diseases, Doctomatic enables doctors and patients to manage chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease in a more efficient and personalised way.

Founded in 2021, Doctomatic is supported by investors (ESC Venture Capital, Ship2B Ventures) and business angels (Col·legi d'Economistes BAN). Its clients include Clariane, Europe 's leading geriatrics group, and Hospital Sant Joan de Déu, among others. Doctomatic is also currently a member of the Digital Health and Data Strategic Committee of the WHO.

