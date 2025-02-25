SOMAÍ Joins Forces with Dascoli to Advance Swiss Medical Cannabis Market

SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Dascoli Pharma

Expanding its global footprint, SOMAÍ continues its European growth with a Swiss market entry through a strategic partnership with Dascoli Pharma AG

LISBON, PORTUGAL, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) specializing in cannabinoid-based medicines, is proud to announce its entry into Switzerland through a strategic partnership with Dascoli Pharma AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the supply, distribution, and professional training of medical cannabis. This collaboration marks a significant step in ensuring Swiss patients and healthcare professionals have access to high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis extracts, with plans to expand the product offering in the near future.Advancing Medical Cannabis Access in SwitzerlandWith Switzerland’s evolving regulatory landscape and growing demand for cannabinoid-based therapies, the partnership between SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals and Dascoli Pharma AG marks a significant step in expanding medical cannabis access. SOMAÍ will introduce its EU-GMP full-spectrum Essentials line extracts, formulated from single-strain, full-bud flower to ensure pharmaceutical-grade purity, consistency, and efficacy. Designed to meet the highest European standards, these extracts provide precisely dosed and clinically supported treatment options, addressing the needs of both patients and healthcare professionals in Switzerland and beyond.Michael Sassano, CEO of SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, emphasized the significance of the company’s latest expansion, stating: "With our continued entry into new global markets like Switzerland, SOMAÍ is further solidifying its role as a leader in the cannabis pharmaceutical sector. By maintaining our focus on quality, innovation, and accessibility, we are helping shape the future of cannabinoid-based medicine."Andrew Petronanos, Founder & CEO of Dascoli Pharma AG, also highlighted the strength of this partnership, saying: "With SOMAÍ’s scientifically advanced extract portfolio and our expertise in Swiss pharmaceutical distribution and education, this collaboration will help improve patient access, enhance industry standards, and contribute to the ongoing evolution of medical cannabis in Switzerland."SOMAÍ’s Global Expansion and Leadership in Medical CannabisSwitzerland is the latest addition to SOMAÍ’s expanding global footprint, reinforcing its position as a leader in cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. The company is already commercially active in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia, with Ireland and Poland set to launch in 2025.About Dascoli PharmaDascoli Pharma AG is a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the supply, distribution, and professional training of medical cannabis. In addition to its extensive wholesale distribution network, Dascoli operates Stauffacher Apotheke, a Zürich-based pharmacy dedicated to dispensing high-quality, GMP-certified cannabinoid medicines. Founded in 2022 by Andrew Petronanos, an experienced entrepreneur in regulated markets, Dascoli Pharma is committed to operational excellence, regulatory compliance, and patient-centric care.With a strong focus on education and expertise, Dascoli Pharma benefits from the leadership of Dr. Simon Nicolussi, a recognized authority in cannabinoid therapies and a board member of the Swiss Society of Cannabis in Medicine (SGCM). His expertise in medical cannabis education and regulatory development further strengthens Dascoli’s ability to support healthcare professionals and patients in adopting cannabinoid-based treatments.About SOMAÍ PharmaceuticalsSOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals is a leading EU-GMP-certified, vertically integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in high-quality cannabinoid-based medicines. With the most advanced EU-GMP-certified extract portfolio in Europe, the company is focused on delivering scientifically backed, clinically tested formulations that enhance patient access, treatment efficacy, and overall health outcomes. SOMAÍ’s products include a full range of premium cannabinoid formulations, including full-spectrum oils, high-purity isolates, and next-generation inhalation solutions, designed to optimize bioavailability and patient adherence. With strict pharmaceutical-grade quality control and a robust global distribution network, SOMAÍ is committed to ensuring safety, consistency, and innovation in medical cannabis treatments.For more information on SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals and its partnership with Dascoli Pharma AG, visit somaipharma.eu or contact hello@somaipharma.com.

