Taxpayers filing their own returns can get free help using IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon at McMinnville Public Library March 3

Area taxpayers filing their own 2024 income tax returns can get free assistance using the new combination of IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon when Oregon Department of Revenue volunteers visit the McMinnville Public Library March 3.

Help will be available at the library, located at 225 NW Adams Street in McMinnville, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The IRS estimates that 6,300 people in McMinnville are eligible to use IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon in addition to almost 10,000 others in Yamhill County.

Filing with both IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon is free.

Before arriving at the library, taxpayers should:

Videos are also available to show how to use IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon and taxpayers can find more information on the department’s Free Direct File assistance at local libraries webpage.

Taxpayers should bring the following information with them to the library.

Identification documents

Social security card or ITIN for everyone on your tax return

Government picture ID for taxpayer and spouse if filing jointly (such as driver’s license or passport)

Common income and tax documents

Forms W2 (wages from a job)

Forms 1099 (other kinds of income)

Form SSA-1099 (Social Security Benefits)

Optional documents

Canceled check or bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit

Last year’s tax return

Specifically, taxpayers with dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV and capital gains or losses are not eligible to use IRS Direct File. Income from pensions, reported on Form 1099-R, won't be supported until later in March.

Taxpayers who aren’t eligible to use IRS Direct File can find other free options and free assistances sites on the agency’s website. Those who can't use IRS Direct File to file their federal return can still use Direct File Oregon to file their state return.

The department believes that helping taxpayers file their own returns using direct file will help maximize the number of Oregonians who choose to use the new free option and make it possible for many who don’t have a filing requirement to file and claim significant federal and state tax credits for low-income families. The IRS estimates that nearly 25 percent of eligible Oregon taxpayers are not claiming the EITC. One Oregon organization says that added up to almost $100 million in unclaimed credits in 2020.

Taxpayers can sign up for the new “Oregon Tax Tips” direct email newsletter to keep up with information about tax return filing and how to claim helpful tax credits.