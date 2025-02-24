HS Veitur hf. - Ársreikningur 2024

Stjórn HS Veitna hf. samþykkti á fundi sínum í dag 24. febrúar 2025 ársreikning félagsins vegna ársins 2024.

Fréttatilkynningu má sjá í heild sinni í meðfylgjandi skjali ásamt ársreikningi félagsins.

Nánari upplýsingar veitir Páll Erland, forstjóri HS Veitna hf. í síma 422 5200 / 779 6200.

