Flexi-View Lending Closes $9.5 Million Commercial Loan for Property Acquisition in Dallas, TX

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexi-View Lending is proud to announce the successful closing of a $9.5 million commercial loan to support a strategic property acquisition in Dallas, Texas. The loan was secured on an expedited timeline, closing in just 30 days—demonstrating Flexi-View Lending’s commitment to efficient and responsive financing solutions.

The 34-month term loan was originated by James McDonough, a seasoned commercial lending professional known for structuring competitive financial solutions tailored to complex real estate transactions. With an interest rate of 10.75%, the financing enables the borrower to act swiftly on a high-value investment opportunity in one of the nation’s most dynamic real estate markets.

“This transaction reflects our ongoing mission to provide flexible, timely, and high-impact lending solutions for commercial real estate investors,” said Tim Murray, spokesperson for Flexi-View Lending. “Dallas remains a vibrant and growing market, and we are proud to play a role in facilitating strategic acquisitions in this area.”

Flexi-View Lending continues to be a preferred partner for investors and developers seeking speed, certainty, and expertise in commercial financing.

About Flexi-View Lending

Flexi-View Lending is a national provider of innovative commercial real estate financing solutions. Specializing in bridge loans, acquisition financing, and value-add opportunities, Flexi-View Lending combines deep market knowledge with fast execution to empower clients to seize critical investment opportunities.

Media Contact:

Tim Murray

Spokesperson, Flexi-View Lending

Email: media@flexi-viewlending.com

Phone: (209) 782-8062

Website: www.flexi-viewlending.com

