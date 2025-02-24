Submit Release
IPCC 62nd Session, 24-28 February

When: 24-28 February 2025

Where: Hangzhou, China 

Documents and participation info

The 62nd session of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC-62) will convene in February 2025. 

The meeting will be the fourth meeting of the seventh assessment cycle. IPCC delegates will gather to review draft work on key elements of their Seventh Assessment Report—including draft outline of each Working Group—as well as the IPCC Trust Fund Programme and budget for the years 2024 to 2027.

At its 62nd Session, the IPCC will consider the outlines for the Methodology Report on Carbon Dioxide Removal Technologies and Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage, the reports that will be produced by each of the IPCC’s three Working Groups, and the Synthesis Report that will summarize key findings from the cycle. 

More information

