DrBalcony Expands Deck and Balcony Inspection Services to Strengthen Safety Compliance Across California

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DrBalcony, a leading authority in deck inspection and balcony inspection in California , is reinforcing its commitment to safety and compliance by expanding its expert inspection services statewide. With over 3,000 successful inspections and a team of licensed professionals, DrBalcony continues to set the standard in ensuring the structural integrity of balconies, decks, and other exterior elevated elements (EEEs) for property owners, HOAs, and property managers.Addressing the Growing Need for Deck and Balcony InspectionsCalifornia's SB721 and SB326 laws have made deck and balcony inspections more critical than ever, requiring routine structural evaluations to prevent tragic collapses and ensure public safety. With compliance deadlines fast approaching, property owners must act now to meet the legal requirements and avoid costly penalties."Routine inspections are no longer an option—they’re a necessity,” said Omid Ghanadiof, Founder & CEO of DrBalcony. “Our mission is to help property owners and managers navigate compliance with ease while ensuring their structures are safe and secure for residents and visitors.”Why Choose DrBalcony?DrBalcony is revolutionizing balcony and deck inspection in California through cutting-edge technology, expert engineering, and seamless compliance solutions.✅ Comprehensive Inspections – Thorough evaluations of decks, balconies, and structural components to ensure full compliance with SB721, SB326, and Section 604.✅ Statewide Coverage – Serving all of California, bringing licensed expertise to property owners and HOAs.✅ Advanced Technology – AI-powered analysis for faster, more accurate inspection reports.✅ Safety & Compliance First – Ensuring that property owners stay ahead of compliance deadlines and avoid potential liabilities.✅ Fast Turnaround & Reports – Clear, actionable reports delivered promptly, helping clients avoid delays and costly repairs.Upcoming Compliance Deadlines – Time is Running Out!California law mandates that multi-family property owners complete balcony and deck inspections within the following timelines:📅 SB721 (Apartment Buildings) – Required every 6 years for buildings with three or more dwelling units.📅 SB326 (HOAs & Condominiums) – Required every 9 years for HOA-managed properties.Property owners who fail to comply face daily fines of $100–$500, increased liability risks, and potential structural failures."Neglecting deck and balcony inspections can have serious consequences,” added Ghanadiof. "With compliance deadlines fast approaching, now is the time to take action and protect your investment, residents, and peace of mind.”Schedule Your Inspection with DrBalcony TodayDon’t wait until it’s too late. Ensure compliance, protect your property, and prioritize safety by scheduling a deck or balcony inspection with DrBalcony today.🔹 Visit: DrBalcony.com🔹 Call: +1 805-312-8508🔹 Email: info@drbalcony.comAbout DrBalconyDrBalcony is California’s premier provider of deck and balcony inspections, offering expert services to ensure safety and compliance with SB721 and SB326. With a proven track record of thousands of inspections completed and a commitment to innovation, accuracy, and customer satisfaction, DrBalcony is the trusted partner for property owners, HOAs, and real estate professionals across the state.

