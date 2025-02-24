ClearWater Solutions Names Paul Quentel CEO

Paul Quentel

Bringing over 27 years of executive leadership experience, Quentel will oversee operations and drive strategic growth

I look forward to working with the company’s leadership and valuable team members to build on the culture of excellence that has been established over the last 18 years.” — Paul Quentel, Chief Executive Officer of ClearWater Solutions

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearWater Solutions (CWS), a leading provider of water and wastewater management services, proudly announces the appointment of Paul Quentel as Chief Executive Officer.In this role, Quentel will oversee the company’s overall operations, working closely with leadership to guide newly implemented strategic initiatives to further the organization’s reach and growth. He will be furthering the development and implementation of a comprehensive sales strategy, including mechanisms to enhance and maximize business operations.Quentel has more than 27 years of executive leadership experience helping companies drive growth, standardize processes and scale effectively.“I am truly honored with the opportunity to serve ClearWater’s team of professionals in this role,” said Quentel. “The company’s reputation is stellar, with long-standing clients whose trust I hope to further. I look forward to working with the company’s leadership and valuable team members to build on the culture of excellence that has been established over the last 18 years.”Prior to joining CWS, Quentel served as the Managing Partner for Q Management Advisors, providing strategic guidance to businesses across multiple industries. Before that, he was the CEO of Envirowaste Services Group, Inc., one of the largest providers of storm and wastewater system maintenance, repair and rehabilitation in the Southeast, as well as other CEO positions in diverse industries.In addition to his professional experience, Quentel holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Bachelor of Science in architectural engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.###About ClearWater SolutionsClearWater Solutions (CWS) is a trusted provider of water and wastewater management services, dedicated to delivering high-quality, sustainable solutions for municipalities, private utilities and industrial clients. With a focus on operational excellence and innovation, CWS is committed to ensuring the safety, efficiency and environmental responsibility of water infrastructure across the communities it serves. For more information, visit https://clearwatersolutions.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.