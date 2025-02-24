Lyons Magnus Recalls Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Lyons Magnus is recalling 4 oz. Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This recall is being coordinated with the products' manufacturer, Prairie Farms Dairy.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Lyons Magnus handled distribution of the recalled products, which were manufactured and supplied to Lyons Magnus by Prairie Farms. The recalled products were distributed primarily to long-term care facilities and were not available for retail sale.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and packed in 4 oz. cartons under the Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial brand names. The top of the carton has printing that identifies the Lot Code and Best By Date for these products. A chart listing all recalled products is available (see below).

There have been 38 illnesses associated with the strain of Listeria monocytogenes that may have contaminated these products, including 11 deaths. None of these illnesses or fatalities were in Rhode Island.

Anyone who has a recalled product should discard that product.