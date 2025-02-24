Department of Revenue to host event at Umpqua CC Library to help taxpayers electronically file returns for free with Direct File Oregon

Volunteers from the Oregon Department of Revenue will be at the Umpqua Community College Library, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, February 28 to assist taxpayers filing their own returns using the free combination of IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon. The library is located at 11140 Umpqua College Rd in Roseburg.

Taxpayers can find more information on the department’s Free Direct File assistance at local libraries webpage.

IRS Direct File does not support all return types. Specifically, taxpayers with dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV and capital gains or losses are not supported. Income from pensions, reported on Form 1099-R, won't be supported until later in March. The IRS estimates that 8,400 people in Roseburg are eligible to use IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon in addition to 10,000 others in Douglas County.

Before arriving at the library, taxpayers should:

Videos are also available to show how to use IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon.

Taxpayers should bring the following information with them to the library.

Identification documents

Social security card or ITIN for everyone on your tax return

Government picture ID for taxpayer and spouse if filing jointly (such as driver’s license or passport)

Common income and tax documents

Forms W2 (wages from a job)

Forms 1099 (other kinds of income)

Form SSA-1099 (Social Security Benefits)

Optional documents

Canceled check or bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit

Last year’s tax return

Taxpayers who can't use IRS Direct File or don't want to import their federal return information can use Direct File Oregon to file their state income tax return without a Revenue Online account. However, the process is simpler and faster for those logged into their Revenue Online account.

The department believes that helping taxpayers file their own returns using direct file will help maximize the number of Oregonians who choose to use the new free option and make it possible for many who don’t have a filing requirement to file and claim significant federal and state tax credits for low-income families. The IRS estimates that nearly 25 percent of eligible Oregon taxpayers are not claiming the EITC. One Oregon organization says that added up to almost $100 million in unclaimed credits in 2020.

Taxpayers can sign up for the new “Oregon Tax Tips” direct email newsletter to keep up with information about tax return filing and how to claim helpful tax credits.