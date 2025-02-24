The European Magazine releases The Science Alliance, featuring Gary Yohe on the alarming acceleration of climate change

Leads with Gary Yohe on the alarming acceleration of climate change, unprecedented impacts, and critical need for immediate mitigation and adaption strategies

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The supplement leads with Gary Yohe on the alarming acceleration of climate change, its unprecedented impacts, and the critical need for immediate and robust mitigation and adaption strategiesAlso includes Dr. Massimo Radaelli on pioneering work propelling the treatment of rare diseases; Konstantina Lambrinou and Robert L. Oelrich exploring the challenges and opportunities in accelerating the development of advanced nuclear materials; Linda Parker’s report on the riding stakes in Canada’s precious Northwest Passage; and Tim Coulson on evolution, human extinction, and his surprising pick for Earth’s next rulers.The Science Alliance is available as an online PDF via a free subscription to the digital edition of The European.Notes for editors:The European website: the-european.eu

