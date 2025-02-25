2bcloud Strengthens Executive Team to Help Tech Companies Maximize Cloud Efficiency and Growth

2bcloud welcomes its new management. From Left to right: Jonathan Moore, VP of US Sales; Limor Reznik, Global CMO; Dudi Levi, Global Head of Delivery; Udi Keidar, MSP Director; Hemant Javeri, VP of Cloud Architecture and Engineering (PRNewsfoto/2bcloud gl

2bcloud expands its leadership team to enhance cloud strategy, cost optimization, and service, ensuring tech companies get the most from their cloud investments

NEW YORK, NY, ISRAEL, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2bcloud Strengthens Executive Team to Help Tech Companies Maximize Cloud Efficiency and Growth2bcloud, a leading multi-cloud managed service provider (MSP), has expanded its leadership team to enhance customer experience and drive innovation. The company, known for its Complete Cloud Command Package, providing unlimited cloud consulting, FinOps experts and 24/7/365 engineer to engineer support with no extra cost, is adding top executives to ensure tech companies get the most from their cloud investments.Bringing More Expertise to Help Customers Succeed• Jonathan Moore, VP of Sales US – With a background at Rackspace, Hewlett Packard, and Hitachi, Jonathan brings deep expertise in Cloud and Data/AI platforms. His focus will be helping tech companies develop cloud strategies that deliver real results.• Limor Reznik, Global CMO – With 18 years in marketing and a strong focus in B2B tech marketing at startups like Commit, SWAPP, and NIIO and enterprises such as Taldor-One, Limor will ensure customers have the information they need to make smarter cloud decisions.• Dudi Levi, Global Head of Delivery – With engineering leadership experience at 888 Holdings and AVT, Dudi will ensure smooth execution of customer cloud projects, including solutions like DevOps 360.• Udi Keidar, MSP Director – A former 2bcloud customer at SQream, Udi was so impressed by 2bcloud’s Complete Cloud Command services that he decided to join the team. He will now lead service delivery, ensuring every customer gets the most from their cloud environment.• Hemant Javeri, promoted to VP of Cloud Architecture & Engineering – With leadership roles at Onica (Rackspace), 2nd Watch, and Cloudreach, Hemant will drive customer-focused innovation across AWS and Azure.Why This Matters to CustomersThis leadership expansion isn’t about growth for growth’s sake, it’s about delivering even more value to tech companies navigating the complexities of cloud. With more expertise, faster support, and smarter cost optimization, 2bcloud continues to focus on what matters most: helping customers scale efficiently, reduce cloud costs, and maximize vendor benefits.For more details on how 2bcloud’s expert team can optimize your cloud journey, visit 2bcloud.io.Media Relations:Limor Reznik – CMOlimorre@2bcloud.io

