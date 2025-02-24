Expanse Selected as High Voltage EPC to Build 362kV T&D Infrastructure for Fervo Energy’s Next-Gen Geothermal Project

Construction site of Fervo Energy’s Next-Gen Geothermal Project (Photo Credit: Fervo Energy)

Expanse Electrical Co. announces its engagement with Fervo Energy in delivering the T&D infrastructure for world’s largest next-generation geothermal project.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanse Electrical Co. (“Expanse”), a leading provider of high voltage infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce its engagement with Fervo Energy (“Fervo”) in delivering the transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure required for the world’s largest next-generation geothermal project. This groundbreaking initiative by Fervo represents a pivotal advancement in renewable energy technology, with Expanse playing a key role in its success.

Fervo, a leader in geothermal innovation and sustainability, has pioneered a method to harness geothermal energy using advanced drilling methods. The process involves pumping water into subsurface geothermal reservoirs, where it is heated and cycled back to the surface to drive turbines and produce carbon-free electricity. This next-generation geothermal project, a first-of-its-kind globally, is set to deliver unprecedented renewable energy reliability and scalability.

Under the partnership, Expanse has been contracted as the High Voltage EPC (Engineer, Procure and Construct) for critical T&D infrastructure to support the ambitious project. The infrastructure will enable the transmission of up to 400 megawatts of geothermal power to connect to the regional grid with a 362kV system, ensuring access to clean energy for consumers.

“Our partnership with Fervo demonstrates the power of collaboration and innovation in achieving ambitious renewable energy goals,” said Jerrit Coward, CEO of Expanse. “This project exemplifies our commitment to delivering solutions that emphasize value, quality, and schedule. We are honored to play a role in advancing such a transformative technology.”

Expanse is collaborating with Fervo to engineer the T&D portion of the Cape Station project, optimizing cost and system reliability. Fervo’s decision to engage Expanse reflects the company’s confidence in Expanse’s extensive experience in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for large-scale high voltage T&D energy projects.

“At Fervo, we always want to collaborate with forward-thinking partners who push the boundaries and innovate,” said Tim Latimer, CEO and Co-Founder of Fervo Energy. “Expanse is one such partner, and we look forward to working together to deliver reliable geothermal energy to the grid at a time when the demand for power is growing faster than ever.”

The project is supported by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), underscoring its significance in the national renewable energy landscape. With engineering and procurement processes already underway, major equipment acquisitions have begun, and construction is set to start in the first quarter of 2025. The project is set to come online in June 2026.

Expanse’s commitment to quality and efficiency is reinforced by its robust apprenticeship programs, which include training for linemen, substation technicians, and electricians. These programs ensure the workforce is skilled, compliant, and prepared to execute such innovative projects.

The scope of work for Expanse includes:

• EPC of three 69kV generation station substations to collect and transmit power from Fervo’s geothermal generator stations.

• EPC of 69kV transmission lines interconnecting each generation station to the new 362kV switchyard.

• EPC of a 362kV / 69kV substation and switchyard for consolidating and transferring power to a 362kV transmission line.

• EPC approximately six miles of 362kV transmission lines to connect to the point of interconnection (POI) to the grid.

"Fervo’s vision and innovation are paving the way for a more sustainable future, and we are honored to contribute our expertise to help make that vision a reality." said Mark Mitterlehner, Director of Major Project Business Development at Expanse and lead of the Expanse capture team.

