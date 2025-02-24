The Journalist February - March 2025

Features on the changing face of local news and about journalists who go into politics, along with regular columns and news.

It’s the third anniversary of the Ukraine war and in the latest edition of The Journalist -available here – we have the remarkable story of a journalist who became a freelance war reporter because of it.

We also look at what Ofcom is doing to tackle disinformation as it becomes a major threat to society and journalism.

There are also features on the changing face of local news and about journalists who go into politics, along with our regular columns and news.

If you’re freelance you can get the new Freelance supplement here http://www.londonfreelance.org/fl

If you want a print copy of The Journalist you can change your preferences in MyNUJ on our website www.nuj.org.uk or email [email protected]

I hope you enjoy this edition.

Christine Buckley

Editor

Download the resource

Return to listing