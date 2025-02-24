Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,838 in the last 365 days.

The Journalist February - March 2025

Features on the changing face of local news and about journalists who go into politics, along with regular columns and news. 

It’s the third anniversary of the Ukraine war and in the latest edition of The Journalist -available here – we have the remarkable story of a journalist who became a freelance war reporter because of it.  

We also look at what Ofcom is doing to tackle disinformation as it becomes a major threat to society and journalism. 

There are also features on the changing face of local news and about journalists who go into politics, along with our regular columns and news. 

If you’re freelance you can get the new Freelance supplement here http://www.londonfreelance.org/fl 

If you want a print copy of The Journalist you can change your preferences in MyNUJ on our website www.nuj.org.uk or email [email protected] 

I hope you enjoy this edition. 

Christine Buckley 

Editor 

Download the resource

Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Journalist February - March 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more