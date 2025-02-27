Designs.ai Unveils AI Design: A Game-Changer for Intelligent, Effortless Creativity

New AI-powered tool streamlines visual content creation, empowering businesses and creators with intelligent automation

SINGAPORE, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designs.ai , a premier AI-powered creative suite under Pixlr Group, has announced the launch of AI Design, an innovative feature set to revolutionize the design industry. This cutting-edge tool harnesses artificial intelligence to help users generate high-quality, brand-consistent visuals in seconds through intuitive prompt-based editing.Designed to eliminate creative roadblocks, AI Design empowers marketers, entrepreneurs, and agencies to streamline their content creation processes without sacrificing quality or brand identity. With an extensive library of 5,000 AI templates at launch, the tool offers endless possibilities for customization, allowing users to modify styles, resize designs, and refine text elements effortlessly.“With AI Design, we are redefining how individuals and businesses create visual content. This prompt-driven workflow provides a fresh alternative to traditional template-based tools like Canva and Adobe,” said Warren Leow, Group CEO of Pixlr. “Our goal is to empower users with intelligent automation that enhances creativity while significantly reducing design time.”Key Features of AI Design:• Instant Visual Generation – Enter a prompt, select a style, and AI Design instantly produces polished, brand-aligned graphics.• Clone a Design – Upload an existing design and generate a fresh version in just 30 seconds.• Smart Customization – AI-powered recommendations ensure a professional and consistent look.• 1-Click Resize – Seamlessly adapt designs to multiple formats with a single click.• Seamless Integration – Ideal for social media, marketing materials, and presentations.• Efficiency & Scalability – Accelerates workflow and enables businesses to produce more content at scale.Now available within the Designs.ai platform, AI Design reinforces the company’s mission to democratize creativity through AI-driven innovation.AI Design is available to users worldwide. Visit www.designs.ai/ai-design to explore the platform and experience the future of effortless design.About Designs.aiDesigns.ai is an AI-powered creative suite designed to simplify content creation through artificial intelligence. IIts suite of marketing and communication tools covers design, video, copywriting, and branding which allow users to produce professional-quality content effortlessly.About Pixlr GroupPixlr Group pioneers AI-driven solutions that streamline the content creation process, making design and storytelling smarter and more accessible. Its suite of products includes Pixlr.com, an advanced AI-powered photo editing suite; Designs.ai, a creative platform for automated design and branding; Vectr.com, a user-friendly vector graphics editor; and inabit.ai, an AI-powered presentation maker.With AI Design, Designs.ai continues to push the boundaries of creative innovation, making professional-quality design accessible to everyone.

