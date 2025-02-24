Bureau statement on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Three years ago today, Russia launched an illegal full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine. This unprovoked and brutal assault has caused unimaginable human suffering and immense destruction, and it shattered peace in Europe and beyond. We pay homage to all victims and salute the remarkable bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly has stood with Ukraine from day one. The assistance provided by Allies has been crucial in helping Ukraine defend itself against aggression. We urge Allied governments to continue to step up their support and, as Allied parliamentarians, we stand ready to commit the necessary budgetary resources.

We remain united and determined in our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression and of the assistance provided to it by the Belarusian, Chinese, North Korean and Iranian regimes.

As we mark three years of this brutal aggression, we want to reaffirm our Assembly’s longstanding position of unwavering support for Ukraine, its sovereignty, territorial integrity, right to self-defence, and self-determination. We also remain committed to supporting Ukraine on its path towards NATO membership.

We are determined that any peace must be a just and sustainable one, a peace through strength. The outcome of this war must not reward the aggressor, as doing so could pave the way for even more devastating future conflicts in Europe, Asia, or the Middle East.

We must ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest position at the negotiating table and that any negotiated solution includes robust and credible security guarantees for Ukraine to deter future aggression.

We are committed to continuing to support the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in its work to strengthen Ukraine’s democracy and democratic institutions now and into the future.