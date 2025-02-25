Quantum AI Health’s Ambient Medical Scribe Achieves AWS Qualified Software Certification Milestone

Quantum AI Health Ambient Medical Scribe

The rigorous AWS Foundation Technical Review (FTR) milestone demonstrates Quantum AI Health’s ability to deliver secure and globally scalable AI solutions for our healthcare customers.” — Founder and CEO at Quantum AI Health

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum AI Health, a pioneer in Generative AI (GenAI) powered healthcare solutions and a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program, today announced that its AI Ambient Medical Scribe for healthcare has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Qualified Software Certification. The certification milestone was achieved upon successfully completing the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR). An AWS certification is an industry-recognized credential that recognizes AWS Partner Network (APN) members as qualified AWS experts. By achieving Qualified Software Certification, Quantum AI Health is establishing its impact in helping customers design, deploy, and operate highly available, cost-effective, and secure solutions on AWS.“Quantum AI Health is proud to become a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) and obtain certification of our AI Ambient Medical Scribe,” said Dean Weber, Founder and CEO at Quantum AI Health. “The rigorous AWS Foundation Technical Review (FTR) milestone demonstrates Quantum AI Health’s ability to deliver secure and globally scalable AI solutions for our healthcare customers. We look forward to working closely with AWS to help bring AI solutions that solve real-world problems to the healthcare industry.”"We’re excited to collaborate with Quantum AI Health to bring their cutting-edge AI Ambient Scribe to our patients and community," said Dottie Anstine, Co-CEO and Chief Innovation Officer at Ridge Eye Care. "By leveraging the power of Quantum AI Health's solutions on the AWS cloud, we’re helping to drive innovation that enhances physician workflows, reduces burnout for doctors and staff, and ultimately improves patient care. Together, we’re shaping the future of AI in medicine and making a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry."Quantum AI Health’s Ambient Medical Scribe leverages advanced GenAI and Machine Learning to automatically listen to physicians and patients during medical exams to generate comprehensive medical documentation with accurate ICD-10 billing codes within seconds of the exam’s conclusion. This eliminates the need for physicians to spend hours after their workday entering data into EHR systems.By automating data entry tasks, Quantum AI Health’s Ambient Medical Scribe can save physicians up to 3 hours of documentation time daily. Other benefits include:• Reduces physician burnout, which costs the healthcare system an estimated $4.6 billion annually.• Increases physician productivity by 20%.• Increases billable revenue as physicians can see more patients.• Enhanced patient satisfaction as physicians spend more face-to-face time and less time on their computers.• Seamlessly integrates with existing EHR platforms, including Epic, Compulink , and Practice Fusion , with more to come.• Works on iPhone, Android, Tablet, and web browsers.• Exam Done = Notes Done.Check out our demonstrations:• Compulink https://cldemo.quantumaisys.com/ • Practice Fusion https://pfvideo.quantumaisys.com/ About Quantum AI HealthQuantum AI Health is revolutionizing the healthcare industry with our patent pending Generative AI (GenAI) solutions to improve physician workflows, patient care, and outcomes. Our team’s deep domain experience in artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, and conversational Voice-AI uniquely positions us to tackle real-world healthcare problems. We are a proud member of the NVIDIA Inception Program and the AWS Think Big for Small Business Program. For more information, visit www.quantumai.health

