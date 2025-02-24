‘Masterstroke’ by James Bridgwater: A Riveting Tale of Art, Ambition, and Revenge

Book Cover The Author James Bridgwater

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In “Masterstroke”, James Bridgwater masterfully weaves a gripping narrative that delves into the contrasting worlds of high society and the fringes of existence. A homeless alcoholic from Cornwall, Jake, and a wealthy London art dealer, Denzil, may seem to live in completely different realities, but their fates are inextricably linked by a dark past and a rising star in the art world—Evelyn.Caught between the ruthless world of modern art and the allure of love and simplicity, Evelyn faces an impossible choice: ambition or adoration. As she navigates her way through an industry driven by greed and power, she finds guidance from the enigmatic Shelley, who views life through an alternative lens. But when Denzil senses he is losing Evelyn to Jake, his obsession takes a dangerous turn, setting the stage for a chilling act of revenge.A thrilling exploration of human nature, “Masterstroke” delves into themes of passion, power, and the fine line between success and self-destruction. Readers will be captivated by Bridgwater’s intricate storytelling and deep character exploration, making this novel a must-read for those who love psychological drama and suspense.About the AuthorJames Bridgwater’s path to writing was anything but conventional. A former science student with a background in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, he later pursued a degree in English Literature, Theology, and Philosophy. Today, he is a trustee at Plymouth Proprietary Library and actively leads writing groups for aspiring authors. Bridgwater is also a dedicated member of Script-in-Hand Theatre Group, where he brings local stories to life on stage.James Bridgwater's journey to “Masterstroke” began with a magazine competition. After crafting a strong piece that resonated with readers, he decided to expand the story, further developing the characters and themes into a complete novel. The first chapter of “Masterstroke” remains true to that original magazine entry, serving as the foundation for a compelling and immersive literary experience.Recently, James Bridgwater participated in a Prime Seven Media spotlight interview with esteemed host Logan Crawford, where he engaged with a wider audience to share insights –diving into the drama, inspiration, and intricate layers behind this gripping novel. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TH6uHeD_erw For more information, visit his website: https://www.jamesbridgwater.com/ Readers will be enthralled by Bridgwater’s masterful storytelling, where intricate plotlines intertwine with profound character exploration, this novel is a must-read for those who crave thought-provoking drama and edge-of-the-seat intrigue. “Masterstroke” is available for purchase in major online retailers such as Amazon, or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Masterstroke-James-Bridgwater-ebook/dp/B00BW33FP6/

Masterstroke by James Bridgwater

