960CW hosts visit for SAF Manpower and Reserve Affairs

The 960th Cyberspace Wing (960CW) hosted a strategic visit to inform Air Force leadership on the status of the Air Force Reserve cyber enterprise on Jan. 10, 2024. The Honorable Alex Wagner, the Assistant Secretary for Manpower and Reserve Affairs of the Air Force, visited the wing underscoring support to the cyber mission and recognizing the contributions of its Citizen Airmen.

Wagner, an experienced leader in the realms of human resources, labor relations, and workforce development, discussed elements of the cyber Reserve enterprise following an immersion briefing. The gathered leadership reiterated the importance of continued inter-service collaboration among active-duty and Reserve Airmen to support the unique geographic presence and talent across the wing.

Before his departure, Wagner was briefed on innovative efforts developed by the cyber Citizen Airmen that further optimized training and administrative processes. Wagner thanked wing leadership for their insight and noted a desire to move effective policies forward to facilitate cyber Reserve’s ability to address emerging threats and defend the networks across the nation.