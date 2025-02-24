SalesboxAI Unveils AI-Powered Agents to Identify Web Visitors and Activate Buying Groups for Accelerated Revenue Growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SalesboxAI , a leading provider of AI-driven B2B marketing and sales solutions, today announced the launch of SalesboxAI Agents, an advanced AI-powered solution designed to help businesses identify anonymous web visitors, uncover entire buying groups, and engage them with personalized conversations to drive pipeline and revenue growth.SalesboxAI Agents leverage cutting-edge AI and intent signals to go beyond traditional web tracking. They not only identify anonymous visitors but also initiate follow-on tasks such as discovering additional buying group members, activating key decision-makers, and engaging them with hyper-personalized outreach.“B2B buying is increasingly complex, with multiple stakeholders involved in purchasing decisions. Identifying a single web visitor is no longer enough; companies need to engage the entire buying group to effectively accelerate pipeline growth,” said Alex Roy, Founder & CEO at SalesboxAI.“SalesboxAI Agents automate this process, ensuring that marketing and sales teams can focus on high-value interactions while AI handles the heavy lifting of prospect discovery, engagement and educating the Buyer,” said Paul Simko, SVP of Sales at SalesboxAI.Key Capabilities of SalesboxAI Agents:• Identify Web Visitors: AI-powered de-anonymization of web traffic to reveal high-intent prospects.• Discover Buying Group Members: AI Agents identify buying group members within target accounts.• Activate Buying Group Members: AI Agents engage in two-way personalized conversations over email and chat to educate and nurture the Buying Group.• Score and Prioritize Opportunities: All Opportunities are scored and prioritized based on engagement of the Buying GroupBy leveraging SalesboxAI Agents, B2B organizations can bridge the gap between anonymous website traffic and fully engaged buying groups, ultimately driving higher conversion rates, shortening sales cycles, and maximizing revenue growth.For more information on SalesboxAI Agents, visit www.salesbox.ai About SalesboxAISalesboxAI is a leading AI-driven platform empowering B2B organizations to enhance sales and marketing effectiveness through advanced buyer engagement solutions. With innovative AI-powered capabilities, SalesboxAI helps businesses accelerate pipeline growth and drive revenue by uncovering and engaging the entire buying group.

