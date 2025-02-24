Anne-Sophie Damelincourt Named as 2025-2028 ESOMAR Council President

Industry leader and long-time ESOMAR member to guide the organization alongside newly elected Council members

With this new Council, we have a remarkable group of leaders ready to take on the challenges and opportunities ahead.” — Joaquim Bretcha, Director General of ESOMAR

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global community for data, research, and insights, today announced that Anne-Sophie Damelincourt has been elected as the organization’s new 2025-2028 Council President. Damelincourt will serve in her new position for three years, replacing Ray Poynter, Founder of NewMR, who has completed his term and will now serve an additional year in a Past President capacity. The newly elected ESOMAR Council will officially begin their term in April 2025.

Joaquim Bretcha, Director General of ESOMAR, said, "The ESOMAR Council is key to our mission, ensuring the industry stays ethical, forward-thinking, and globally connected. With this new Council, we have a remarkable group of leaders ready to take on the challenges and opportunities ahead. I’d also like to personally thank our outgoing Council for their transformative contributions, which have shaped ESOMAR’s path forward and laid a powerful foundation for the work ahead.”

Newly elected ESOMAR Council members

Damelincourt, who is the Director of Development for Strategir in France, is joined on the 2025-2028 ESOMAR Council are newly elected members representing regions from around the world:

Lucy Davison – CEO & Founder, Keen as Mustard Marketing, United Kingdom

Tom De Ruyck – Chief Growth Officer & Partner, Human8, Belgium

Harald Hasselmann – Senior Director, Ipsos GmbH, Germany

Herbert Höckel – Managing Director, moweb research, Germany

Jean-Marc Léger – President/CEO, Léger CA, Canada

Martha Llobet – CEO, Q2Q GLOBAL DATA COLLECTION SL, Spain

Corrine Moy – Global VP of Marketing Science, United Kingdom

Pravin Shekar – CEO, Krea eKnowledge Pvt Ltd., India

The full list of new Council Members, their electoral statements, and videos can be accessed on the ESOMAR website. Additionally, all election results and reports are available for review by ESOMAR members in MyESOMAR.

ESOMAR extends its gratitude to all candidates who participated in the election process and congratulates the newly elected Council Members.

About ESOMAR

Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org

Media contact: Marie Melsheimer, marie.melsheimer@esomar.org

