SUNSCREEN FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES OPENING NIGHT FILM: FOUR DOWN

Highly anticipated documentary feature film FOUR DOWN will open the 20th edition of the internationally acclaimed Sunscreen Film Festival on April 24 in St. Petersburg, FL. FOUR DOWN, a highly anticipated documentary feature film, will make its world premiere April 24 at the 20th edition of the internationally acclaimed Sunscreen Film Festival in St. Petersburg, FL.

This story unfolded before the world’s eyes over several days in Clearwater, so this is where we wanted our premiere to be held.” — Rick French, Prix Productions

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOUR DOWN, the highly anticipated documentary feature film from Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award winning filmmaker Steven Cantor, will open the 20th edition of the internationally acclaimed Sunscreen Film Festival on April 24 in downtown St. Petersburg, FL.

The film’s world premiere will take place at AMC Theatres Sundial, beginning with a red-carpet event at 5:30 p.m., followed by its screening at 7:00 p.m. The festival runs April 24-27, 2025.

FOUR DOWN is produced by Cantor and Jamie Schutz of Stick Figure Productions, Rick French of Prix Productions, and Stanley Buchthal and David Koh of Dakota Media Group. It tells the gripping story of Nick Schuyler’s harrowing rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard, 43 hours after a tragic boating accident in the Gulf of Mexico claimed the lives of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Marquis Cooper and Corey Smith, and Schuyler's best friend and former University of South Florida teammate Will Bleakley. The powerful film explores friendship, survival, and the unwavering commitment of the U.S. Coast Guard, whose support was instrumental in bringing the documentary story to life.

Gala Film, a leading Web3 entertainment company, financed the film, with its founder & CEO Eric Schiermeyer and SVP of Content & Partnerships Jonathan Hazeldine executive producing, alongside Schuyler; Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Archie Gips of Unrealistic Ideas; and Snoop Dogg and Sara Ramaker on behalf of Death Row Pictures.

Filmed on location in St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Tampa, and at Lantica Studios in the Dominican Republic, FOUR DOWN uses current commissioned U.S. Coast Guard members and officers for many of the film’s reenactments, with documentary-style interviews of the heroes behind the massive search and rescue effort 16 years ago that ultimately saved Schuyler’s life.

The opening night screening will be followed by a Q&A session with the filmmakers, providing audiences with exclusive behind-the-scenes insights into the making of this extraordinary film.

“On behalf of Nick Schuyler and his family, and our entire producing team, I’d like to thank Tony Armer and the Sunscreen Film Festival for honoring us with its Opening Night selection,” said French. “This story unfolded before the world’s eyes over several days in Clearwater, so this is where we wanted our premiere to be held. It will allow families and friends to come together and celebrate the lives of Marquis, Corey and Will, while also recognizing the heroism of the St. Petersburg Sector Coast Guard members who risked their lives to rescue Nick that fateful day.”

Following the screening and filmmaker Q&A, the festival will host its Opening Night Party at the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, offering guests an unforgettable evening of networking and entertainment.

"This 20th edition of the Sunscreen Film Festival is a time for reflection and celebration, and what better way to do so than with a story that honors resilience, commemorates the lives lost, and showcases the remarkable bravery of our local heroes," said Armer.

The Sunscreen Film Festival would not be possible without the ongoing support of its sponsors, including the City of St. Petersburg and the St. Pete/Clearwater Film Commission.

Tickets and Passes

Tickets for opening night and festival passes are now available for purchase at https://www.sunscreenfilmfestival.com/passes.html.

Stay Tuned

The full festival lineup, featuring an exciting array of independent films, educational workshops, and events, will be announced on March 11, 2025.

About Sunscreen Film Festival:

The Sunscreen Film Festival was founded in 2005 by Tony Armer and Derek Miner to celebrate independent filmmaking and nurture the arts community in St. Petersburg, FL. Now in its 20th year, the festival is a recognized leader in the industry, offering world-class programming and fostering connections between filmmakers and audiences. The Sunscreen Film Festival is organized and presented by the St. Petersburg-Clearwater Film Society Inc., a not-for-profit 501 (c) (3) organization, screening top-notch films, providing year-round programing, including; films, educational workshops, parties, and events in St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Tampa, Florida. Consistently internationally recognized as a top global film festival it is the longest-running mainstream film festival in the Tampa Bay area.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.