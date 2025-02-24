Revealed: 37 U.S. Cities Where You Can Still Buy a Huge Home on Just a $50K Salary [2025]

Clarksdale, MS offers the biggest home for a $50K salary, followed by Canton, IL, and Forrest City, AR.

While buying a big home on a $50K salary is becoming rare in today’s housing market, our data reveals pockets of opportunity still exist across the country.” — Amresh Singh, CEO and Founder of HomeAbroad

NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many Americans, the dream of owning a big home is slipping away as soaring prices and rising mortgage rates put spacious living out of reach. But a new study by HomeAbroad , a FinTech and PropTech platform that helps global investors buy U.S. real estate, reveals 37 cities where a $50K salary can still buy a house up to 2,600 square feet.While many buyers are struggling to afford even modest homes, these cities stand out as hidden gems where middle-class incomes can still unlock sprawling spaces. This report offers a fresh perspective on where homebuyers can get the most square footage for their money in 2025.Where a $50K Salary Gets the Most Space1. Clarksdale, MS (2,642 sq ft)2. Canton, IL (2,481 sq ft) –3. Forrest City, AR (2,374 sq ft)Check full list of 37 cities here: [ https://homeabroadinc.com/where-50k-buys-the-biggest-home/ Key Findings from the Study1. Only 4% of U.S. cities still offer sizable homes on a $50K salary, down from 61% in 2020—a 93% drop in just five years.2. The average home size in these 37 cities is 1,940 sq ft, compared to just 988 sq ft nationwide.3. The price per square foot in these cities is 57.6% lower than the national average—$85.76 per sq ft vs. $202.34 per sq ft, allowing for significantly larger homes.4. A $50K salary now buys a home worth $163,806, down from $239,935 in 2020, thanks to rising mortgage rates, property prices, and insurance costs.Where Home Sizes Are Shrinking the FastestMeanwhile, high-cost cities like Nantucket, MA, have seen home sizes shrink to record lows for middle-income buyers. With a median home price of $4.3 million and a price per square foot of $1,686, a $50K salary would buy just 97 sq ft—about the size of a walk-in closet.Why Some Cities Still Offer Big Homes on a $50K Salary1. Lower price per square foot – The average price per square foot is $85.76, compared to $202.34 nationwide.2. Lower home prices – The average median home price in these affordable cities is $136,509, compared to $362,393 nationally.How We Identified the Best CitiesHomeAbroad analyzed 935 U.S. cities using median home prices and price-per-square-foot data from Realtor.com (January 2025). Applying the 36% debt-to-income (DTI) rule, the study determined a maximum home-buying budget of $163,806 for a $50K salary. This budget was then used to calculate the largest home size available in each city, revealing where buyers can get the most space for their income in 2025.Read the full report and see the 37 cities where a $50K salary buys the biggest home in 2025: [ https://homeabroadinc.com/where-50k-buys-the-biggest-home/] About HomeAbroad:HomeAbroad is a one-stop FinTech and PropTech platform that unlocks US real estate investment for global investors.HomeAbroad specializes in offering tailored foreign national mortgages for global investors and US newcomers without a US credit history. Their AI-driven investment property search platform helps investors efficiently discover properties that meet their financial and investment goals.With a network of over 500 expert US real estate agents, HomeAbroad ensures international buyers receive personalized guidance to find the perfect property.Beyond property selection, their comprehensive concierge services streamline every step of the buying process, including:- Establishing a Limited Liability Company (LLC) for property ownership.- Opening US bank accounts.- Securing homeowner’s insurance.- Coordinating property management services (if required).- And providing ongoing support to make the entire experience seamless.- HomeAbroad is dedicated to empowering global investors with the tools, expertise, and support needed to succeed in the US real estate market.For media inquiries or further information, contact: press@homeabroadinc.com

