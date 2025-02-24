Automotive Flooring Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 5.8% | AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Automotive Flooring Market ," The automotive flooring market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.Asia-Pacific region is dominating the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Increase in vehicle production and rise in demand for luxury vehicles in Asia-Pacific region is driving the growth of the automotive flooring market in the region.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5206 There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the automotive flooring market, such as growth in awareness pertaining to noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) and increase in demand for environment-friendly material. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector witnesses prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive industry. This in turn is expected to fuel the market. Also, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in automobile sales, which is expected to boost the market. In addition, increase in operating life of vehicles is anticipated to create opportunities for the growth of the global market.The automotive flooring market size is segmented on the basis of product, application, material, sales channel and region. By product, it is divided into carpet, and mat. By application, it is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV). By material, it is divided into polyurethane, polypropylene, nylon, rubber, and others. By sales channel, the market is divided into OEM, and Aftermarket. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :The COVID-19 impact on the automotive flooring market is unpredictable, and is expected to remain in force for a few years.The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and ban import–export of essential raw material items for most of 2020, and few months in 2021. This led to sudden decline in availability of important raw materials for vehicle components.As a result of interrupted supply chains and production schedules caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, aviation production and sales suffered severely, which, in turn, negatively impacted the automotive flooring market in 2020.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-flooring-market/purchase-options To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, governments across the globe implemented strict lockdowns and made social distancing mandatory. Consequently, several organizations began work from home programs as a precautionary measure. This led to a sudden decline in global demand for traveling, which has affected the automotive flooring marketHowever, vaccination drive enabled lowering of barriers to economic activity, as well as domestic and international travel. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By product, the carpet segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.By application, the passenger cars segment is projected to lead the global automotive flooring market.By material, the polyurethane segment is projected to lead the global automotive flooring market.By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to lead the global automotive flooring market.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5206 The key players that operate in this automotive flooring market are ACME Mills Company, IDEAL Automotive GmbH, Auto Custom Carpet Inc., Autoneum, Autotech Nonwovens, Feltex Automotive, Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A., Hayakawa Eastern Rubber Co., Ltd., Hayashi Telempu, IAC Group, Kotobukiya Fronte Co., Ltd., Lear Corporation, Magna International Inc, Shandong Exceeding Auto Interior Parts Co., Ltd, Shanghai Shenda, Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd., and Toyota Boshoku Corporation among others Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

