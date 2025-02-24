TaxZerone Reminds Employers and Insurance Providers of the Upcoming ACA Filing Deadlines for Tax Year 2024

ACA Forms for the Tax Year 2024

TaxZerone Simplifies ACA Compliance with Secure E-Filing and Recipient Delivery Options

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting deadlines for Tax Year 2024 are nearing, requiring employers and insurance providers to ensure compliance with IRS regulations. The deadline for sending recipient copies is March 3, 2025, while the deadline for e-filing with the IRS is March 31, 2025.TaxZerone, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, facilitates the electronic filing of Forms 1095-C and 1095-B . The platform also ensures timely delivery of recipient copies through ZeroneVault, a secure online portal for electronic access, or traditional postal mailing services.Streamlined ACA Filing with TaxZeroneTaxZerone provides a structured and cost-effective solution for ACA form filing. Key features include:🎯Comprehensive Form Support: TaxZerone supports all 1099 forms and their corrections, along with Form W-2 and W-2C, ACA Forms (1095-C and 1095-B), all 94x forms and their corrections, extensions, nonprofit forms, and excise forms.🎯Bulk Upload & Bulk Filing Capability: TaxZerone streamlines the ACA form filing process with bulk upload and filing capabilities, making it ideal for businesses with numerous employees or recipients.🎯Draft Saving: The draft-saving feature allows users to securely save their progress and resume filing at any time.🎯Secure Electronic Delivery Portal (ZeroneVault): Recipients can securely access their forms through TaxZerone's secure portal, ZeroneVault, eliminating the need for physical copies.🎯Postal Mailing Support: TaxZerone also offers postal mailing services for those who prefer traditional delivery of recipient copies.🎯Record Keeping: TaxZerone securely stores your forms for up to seven years, ensuring compliance and providing easy access to historical data.🎯Comprehensive Support: Assistance available via phone (English & Spanish), email, and chat throughout the filing process.Pricing and Discount Information Pricing for 1095 forms starts at $2.49 per form, with volume-based pricing available as low as $0.59 per form. A 10% discount is available using the code TZOIR10."Timely filing of ACA Forms is crucial to maintaining compliance and avoiding unnecessary penalties. Employers and insurance providers must ensure that all required forms are submitted before the deadlines to prevent IRS-imposed fines and complications. Preparing and filing in advance helps in reviewing the information thoroughly and addressing any potential errors beforehand," said Alexia Zepeda, Spokesperson at TaxZerone.Compliance ReminderWith the tax season approaching, early filing of ACA Forms is advised to ensure compliance and avoid last-minute complications. Filing in advance helps prevent errors and delays, ensuring a seamless reporting process.About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider, offering a secure and efficient platform for electronic tax filing. The platform supports multiple IRS tax forms, including 1099s, W-2s, ACA forms, 94x series, nonprofit tax forms, excise tax forms, and extensions, ensuring compliance and accuracy.For additional details, visit www.taxzerone.com or contact the support team via phone, email, or chat.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.