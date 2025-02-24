Automotive Glass Market worth USD 31.2 Billion by 2031, Driven by Smart & Lightweight Innovations

Automotive Glass Industry Size

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive glass market was estimated at in 2021 and is expected to hit $31.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4827 Asia-Pacific dominated the global automotive glass market in 2021. China is expected to hold a dominant revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of key companies such as Fuyao, and AGC among others. In addition, the increase in concerns about climate change and rise in fuel prices, and the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) has been on the rise in the region which has led to a growing demand for specialized automotive glass that is lighter, more durable, and provides better insulation.The automotive glass industry involves the production and distribution of glass used in vehicles, including cars, trucks, buses, and trains. Automotive glass serves multiple purposes, including providing visibility, protecting passengers from wind and debris, and enhancing the structural integrity of the vehicle. There is a growth in demand for automotive glass products that offer enhanced safety and security features. This includes laminated glass, which can help prevent shattering and reduce the risk of injury in the event of an accident. In addition, laminated glass is gaining popularity due to its safety features, such as reducing the risk of shattering and injury in the event of an accident. In addition, advancements in glass technology, such as electrochromic glass, are being developed to enhance functionality and safety features. The growth in demand for electric and autonomous vehicles drives the need for specialized glass products, such as larger and more complex windshields. Furthermore, the increase in focus of automotive industry on sustainability drives demand for eco-friendly automotive glass products, such as glass products made from recycled materials. Moreover, there is a rapid expansion of emerging markets, such as Asia and Latin America, that drive the demand for automotive glass products in these regions.Based on type, the laminated segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than three-fifths of the global automotive glass market revenue and is projected to rule the roost in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the tempered segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031.In terms of application, the sunroof segment contributed nearly one-third of the global automotive glass market revenue and is projected to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4827 On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around two-thirds of the global automotive glass market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the commercial vehicles segment would display the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.Based on end user, the original equipment manufacturer segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly four-fifths of the global automotive glass market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The aftermarket segment, on the other hand, is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.Significant factors that impact the growth of the automotive glass market comprise an increase in demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles worldwide . The development of new and advanced glass technologies, such as smart glass and augmented reality displays, contributes to market growth. In addition, rise in concerns about vehicle safety and regulations mandating the use of high-quality glass in automobiles are fueling demand for automotive glass. The growth in popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles, which require specialized glass products, is also expected to drive market growth in the coming years. However, volatility in raw material prices and economic slowdowns or recessions can have a significant impact on the automotive industry, which in turn affects demand for automotive glass products.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/global-automotive-glass-market/purchase-options 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:-Corning Incorporated,Fuyao Group,Webasto Group,Magna International, Inc.,Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.,Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited.,Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation,Saint Gobain,Guardian Industries,AGC Inc.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 