Azerbaijan and Pakistan exchanged signed documents

AZERBAIJAN, February 24 - A ceremony to exchange signed documents between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, with the participation of Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, was held on February 24.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.