From Claude Haegi, President of the Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and Industry

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, Dear Mr. President,

For all that this represents, I was delighted to learn that you have been awarded the highly prestigious Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, alongside Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

From Geneva, and during my visits to your country, I have long followed the efforts of Your Excellency to ensure a happy and prosperous future for the Azerbaijani people and to guarantee them the security they need, with concrete and internationally recognized results. The Zayed Award honors you as much as it honors your people, whose qualities I have had the opportunity to appreciate on many occasions.

The Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, which I initiated several years ago and have chaired ever since, expresses through me its desire to contribute wholeheartedly to strengthening the economic position of Azerbaijan, achieving peace with Armenia, engaging Swiss companies in large-scale activities for the reconstruction of the liberated territories, and working tirelessly for the prosperity of the South Caucasus region by promoting various projects in Azerbaijan that bring peoples and nations closer to each other.

As a Chamber of Commerce with extensive experience in your country, which we strive to make better known in Switzerland, rest assured that we are more committed than ever to supporting sustainable and concrete economic actions that are in line with this new environment of peace in the region.

Mr. President, please accept my sincerest congratulations as a winner of the Peace and my best wishes for the amazing activity of Your Excellency in making Azerbaijan and the entire South Caucasus the most stable and prosperous region in the world.

With great respect,

Claude Haegi

President of the Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and Industry