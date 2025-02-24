Drinking Yogurt Market CAGR of 6.4% Booming Worldwide at a Significant Growth by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global drinking yogurt market size was valued at $34 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $62.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.An increasing consumer inclination towards healthy foods and beverages will provide massive growth opportunities to the drinking yogurt market. Greater focus will be given to organic and low-processed drinking yogurt by both the consumers and the manufacturers of the products.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5457 Yogurt drinks are made by blending yogurt into a liquid consistency, either on its own or with very small amounts of water. Such drinks can range in consistency from highly viscous to very thin. Most yogurt drink manufacturers produce both flavored and unflavored yogurt drinks in order to provide consumers with a variety of options. Yogurt drinks are distinct from kefir and buttermilk as the fermentation process of kefir differs slightly from that of yogurt, and buttermilk is produced during the butter extraction process from milk. In addition, lassi is included in the scope of the study as it is made from curd, which is the same as yogurt and has the same properties as yogurt drinks.Yogurt drinks are said to be a good diet for getting flat abs and losing weight as they contain a wide range of nutrients that the body requires. It is high in calcium, vitamins, and trace minerals such as magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus. Another important feature is the protein content of yoghurt drinks, which is approximately 12 grams per 200 grams. Consumers prefer foods & beverages that are tasty and sweet, while also considering the nutritional content of such products helping provide Drinking Yogurt Market Opportunity for growth.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drinking-yogurt-market/purchase-options Drinking yoghurt is one of the most popular nutritional drinks consumed by consumers as desserts and snacks. The thickness of the yoghurt creates a creamy sensation while drinking and the addition of sweet dessert, fruit, and confectionery flavors makes it sweet and dessert-like. With advancements in manufacturing techniques and extensive research on flavor pairings and incorporation, new types of yoghurt drinks with a variety of flavors have entered the market in recent years, which are expanding the Drinking Yogurt Market Size. Chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, mixed berries, mango, caramel, and a variety of other highly appealing flavorings are commonly used in yoghurt drinks.Asia-Pacific was the largest shareholder in terms of drinking yogurt sales in the 2021 Drinking Yogurt Market Analysis owing to the massive popularity of yogurt drinks in the region as well as several variations of such drinks available in the region. Europe was the second largest in terms of market share, and Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest Drinking Yogurt Market Growth during the forecast period.Flavored yoghurt drinks are becoming increasingly popular and held the major Drinking Yogurt Market Share due to the vast array of flavors available for such drinks, as well as their ease of consumption. The majority of flavored drinking yoghurt drinks are sweet, which makes them enjoyable to drink and helps to eliminate the sourness of the yoghurt drinks, which may not be appealing to consumers. Plain yoghurt drinks are preferred by older consumers and are extremely popular in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East due to their cooling effect and sour flavor. Plain yoghurt drinks can sometimes be made with the addition of a small amount of sugar to improve the taste and add a sweeter flavor to the yoghurt drinks.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5457 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.