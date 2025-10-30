Adaptive Robotics Market to Surge from $5.0 Billion in 2020 to $55.1 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 26.3%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The adaptive robotics market size was valued at $4,974.3 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $ 55,097.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2030.Adaptive robots are the advanced robots being used to reduce human efforts, maximize productivity, and quick decision maker. Adaptive robots are intelligent robots that use artificial intelligence (AI) and other industry 4.0 technologies to sense the data as per environment and take appropriate decision. In addition, they have the ability to learn from their surroundings and experience. They can build on competences on the basis of feedback database. These robots gain almost human-like intelligence without being overtly programmed. Further, they are used in various sectors such as electrical & electronics, chemical, rubber, automotive, and food & beverages industry.Download PDF Sample Copy@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4008 Adaptive Robotics Market Insights 2030Market DynamicsIncrease in application of collaborative robots and industrial robots in various industries such as automotive and medical fuels the global adaptive robotics market growth. Adaptive robots interact with the surrounding and operate accordingly. They adopt change of path or direction of operation as per the changes in the working condition. In addition, rise in trend of automation in the manufacturing industry to carry out activities at faster pace has led to increase in demand for adaptive robotics. However, robotic systems that are deployed with robot end effectors are costly. Moreover, their installation in manufacturing industries incur additional cost. In addition, they are highly prone to damage while operating in heavy industries, wherein their replacement or repairing can cost a huge amount. Thus, all these factors act as the key deterrent factors of the global adaptive robotics market.Rise in awareness regarding adopting adaptive robots in manufacturing sectors drives the growth of the global adaptive robotics market. Robotics technology is largely adopted in medical devices applications, automotive, and defense applications, which notably contributes toward the market growth. In addition, increase in spending on information and telecommunication spending in Italy grew by 21.7% from 2018 to 2020. Rapid industrialization and increase in government spending on infrastructural, and development of the robotics industry foster the growth of the global adaptive robot market. For instance, Thailand announced infrastructure plan over the period of 2016 to 2020. It further aims to spend $58.5 billion on new infrastructural developments by 2025. In addition, urbanization boosts renovation and reconstruction projects, which, in turn, is expected to boost the demolition industry. Therefore, use of automation and robotics is anticipated to propel growth of the global adaptive robotics market. Furthermore, integration of Internet of Things (IoT) is rapidly being adopted in the automation industry, which is anticipated to open new avenues for the adaptive robotics market.During the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction, manufacturing, hotel, and tourism industries were majorly affected. Manufacturing activities were halted or restricted. Construction and transportation activities, along with their supply chains, were hampered on a global level. This led to decline in manufacturing of robots as well as their demand in the market, thereby restraining the growth of the global adaptive robotics market. Conversely, industries are gradually resuming their regular manufacturing and services. This is expected to lead to re-initiation of adaptive robotics manufacturing companies at their full-scale capacities, which is likely to help the adaptive robotics market to recover by end of 2021.Enquire Before Buying@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4008 Adaptive Robotics MarketBy ComponentSoftware segment holds the largest share in Adaptive Robotics marketThe global adaptive robotics market is segmented into application, component, end user and region. By application, the market is segregated into handling, assembling, welding, and others. The handling segment dominated the market in 2020. On the basis of component, the market is segregated into hardware and software. Software segment dominates the market in 2020. Depending on end user, the market is fragmented into automotive, electronics, pharma, metal & machinery, and others. Automotive segment dominates the market in 2020.Region wise, the global adaptive robotics market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.Adaptive Robotics MarketBy ApplicationHandling segment holds dominant position in 2020Competition analysisThe key players profiled in this report include ABB, Kuka AG, Robotiq Inc., SCHMALZ, Soft Robotics Inc., Weiss Robotics GmbH & Co Kg, Universal Robots A/S, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, SoftBank Group Corp, and Rethink Robotics GmbH.Major players are adopting product launch and partnership as a key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio of adaptive robotics products. For instance, in September 2021, Soft Robotics Inc. entered into a partnership with JMP Solutions, which deals in robotics and automation solutions. The partnership is aimed to improve the product portfolio of robotics solutions for food and beverages industry.Adaptive Robotics MarketBy Region2030North AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAAsia-Pacific holds a dominant position in 2020 and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period.Update On Demand@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4008 Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global adaptive robotics market.In-depth global adaptive robotics market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.Extensive analysis of the global adaptive robotics market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The adaptive robotics market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.The key market players operating in the global adaptive robotics market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the adaptive robotics industry.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.More ReportPackaging Robots Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/packaging-robots-market Hot Melt Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hot-melt-equipment-market-A12942 Reverse Vending Machine market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reverse-vending-machine-market-A12784 Servo Press Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/servo-press-market-A15478 India Interior Door Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-interior-doors-market-A26665 Inverted Pouch Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/inverted-pouch-market-A08481 Anti-fog Lidding Film Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-fog-lidding-film-market-A08289 Scrubber System Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/scrubber-system-market-A16112 Robotic Drilling Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/robotic-drilling-equipment-market-A09350 Indoor Flooring Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/indoor-flooring-market-A08630 Fire Rated Doors Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fire-rated-doors-market-A06524 Contact us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int’l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.