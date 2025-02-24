Groundbreaking Platform Launches to Transform Film Industry Economics and Fund Independent Filmmakers

SHARE unveils a game changing platform designed to transform project funding and ensure fair profit-sharing for filmmakers and creators globally.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The entertainment industry is undergoing a seismic shift, driven by the rise of streaming services and an insatiable demand for content. While this boom has created new opportunities, it has also exposed deep flaws in traditional studio-driven financing and compensation models, leaving many filmmakers, producers, and crew members navigating an outdated system that fails to reflect the realities of today’s creator economy.In response to these challenges, SHARE , a new platform designed to address systemic inequities in the industry, has officially launched. By providing a global marketplace where creatives can connect, collaborate, and share in the financial success of their work, SHARE aims to modernize the way film projects are funded and talent is compensated.Introducing the Community Greenlight InitiativeWith the platform’s launch, SHARE is also unveiling its Community Greenlight initiative, a first-of-its-kind funding program designed to finance projects from filmmakers on the platform. As SHARE grows, so will its investments in projects, ensuring that more filmmakers receive the financial support they need to bring their visions to life.Unlike the traditional studio system, SHARE will never decide which projects get funded. Instead, the power lies with the film community on the platform—as well as friends, family, and fans—who will vote for the projects they want to see made. At the deadline, the projects with the most votes will receive funding. It’s that simple.By reinvesting into its creative community, SHARE ensures that filmmakers not only find collaborators and revenue-sharing opportunities but also have a direct path to financial backing, creating a more democratic and transparent way to fund independent films.A Turning Point for the Film Industry“The system has been broken for decades, failing to serve the vast majority of the filmmaking community.” said Erin Norman, Co-Founder and CEO of SHARE. “Creators are the backbone of this industry, yet most never see a fair share of a project’s success. SHARE provides a solution: a transparent ecosystem that prioritizes equity, opportunity, and real financial participation for the people who make film and television possible.”With major streaming services driving record-breaking content investments and brands increasingly funding professional video production, SHARE offers a timely alternative—one that directly benefits the creatives behind the work.The SHARE platform empowers filmmakers and creatives by providing:Project & Talent Discovery – Creatives can join for free, build profiles, and connect with nearby collaborators using location-based tools. When users are ready to participate in profit sharing, they can upgrade to a pro membership for $9.99Equity Negotiation – SHARE’s built-in back-end points calculator enables project leaders to allocate profit-sharing equity to every contributor—not just top-tier talent.Monetization & Distribution – Filmmakers own their IP and have the freedom to tackle their projects anywhere for distribution opportunities but if they don’t secure distribution, they can upload their projects to SHARE’s YouTube channel, providing guaranteed exposure and revenue-sharing opportunities.Direct Funding Support – Through Community Greenlight, projects on the platform will receive funding directly from SHARE, helping independent filmmakers get their projects off the ground.SHARE is building a global creative ecosystem and its U.S. launch is just the beginning. The platform’s scalable architecture is designed for global expansion, fostering cross-border collaborations and opening new revenue streams for both established industry veterans and rising talent. By eliminating geographical and financial barriers, SHARE is reshaping how film and television projects are created, funded, and monetized worldwide.Filmmakers, producers, and industry professionals can join SHARE today at www.theshareplatform.com About SHARESHARE is a revolutionary online platform designed to democratize film industry economics by providing profit-sharing opportunities, project funding, and a transparent marketplace for filmmakers, crew members, and creatives. Founded to address systemic inequities in entertainment, SHARE is committed to empowering storytellers, fostering collaboration, and ensuring fair compensation for all.For press inquiries, please contact:The SHARE Teamcontact@theshareplatform.com

SHARE Platform

