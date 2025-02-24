Arizona Church Becomes Energy Independent with 114 Solar Panels, Projected to Save $700,000 on Electric Bills

The 47 kW solar array is designed to generate 100% of the church's power needs.

SUN CITY WEST, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yesterday, Desert Garden United Church of Christ (UCC), in partnership with RE-volv , held a solar energy celebration for their new 47 kW solar array, sized to generate 100% of the church’s energy needs, save them $14,000 annually on their energy bills, and avoid CO₂ emissions equivalent to removing nearly 300 cars from the road for a year.The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, brief remarks from the church pastor, Bill Utke, Capital Energy , who installed the solar array, and RE-volv, who provided the financing. The event also included refreshments and educational solar booths – courtesy of Solar United Neighbors, Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Arizona Interfaith Power & Light – for the public to learn about their options to go solar at home or at their nonprofit.“Our decision to go solar represents our commitment to preserving and protecting God’s beautiful creation through being good stewards of our environment and community," said Pastor Bill of Desert Garden UCC. "We’re honored to serve as an example for Arizona congregations and nonprofits, showcasing the benefits of solar energy and the ease of transitioning with zero-down financing options, like RE-volv’s, and federal solar tax incentives.”“With its year-round abundance of sun, Arizona could be the solar capital of the country,” said State Senator Lauren Kuby of District 8. “This investment at Desert Garden United Church of Christ represents proactive movement toward a clean energy future. And they are not alone. Places of worship across the State are modeling how solar is good for our communities and our wallets.”The $14,000 yearly solar savings will enable the church to deepen their impact in the community. In 2024, the church donated over $25,000 and regularly volunteered to support local community-serving initiatives from supporting at-risk youth to helping homeless seniors find housing. Specific initiatives include promoting accessible transportation through their Cycles of Kindness bike program that collects used bicycles, repairing them, and donating them to schools in low-income communities and homeless shelters. Desert Gardens also supports hunger relief through hosting regular citrus gleanings and donating produce to St. Mary's Food Bank.“RE-volv is proud to support Desert Gardens United Church of Christ in going solar, so that they might harness the abundant energy from the sun and use it to do more incredible work serving their community members in Sun City West,” said Andreas Karelas, Executive Director of RE-volv.More solar installations in the community will boost local businesses and the local economy. Will O’Reilly, Director of Sales with Capital Energy, shared “As a solar company, working with houses of worship and nonprofits to go solar presents a massive opportunity to invest into the community, and, at the same time, grow business.”______About Desert Garden United Church of Christ (UCC)Desert Garden United Church of Christ, located in Sun City West, Arizona, was founded in 1982 to function as a space of worship, provide opportunities for learning, spiritual growth, and Christian community. With over 120 active congregation members, the church believes that a part of following Jesus is serving the needs of the community at large. They do so by getting involved in local social and environmental justice initiatives.About RE-volvRE-volv is a climate and energy justice nonprofit that helps nonprofits in historically excluded communities across the country go solar, while raising awareness about equitable climate solutions, and training the next generation of clean energy leaders. To date, RE-volv has developed and financed solar projects for nearly 80 nonprofits in 18 states, collectively saving them $35+ million on their electricity bills, allowing them to better serve their 50,000 beneficiaries. The 4MW+ of solar RE-volv has installed to date will avoid 100,000 tons of CO₂ emissions over the life of the systems. RE-volv is an inaugural member of the White House National Community Solar Partnership and is a member of the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Innovation Network. Learn more at re-volv.org.About Capital EnergyCapital Energy is a solar installation company based in Arizona. They are proud to support customers with the entire solar process from construction to design to installation and system support. Capital Energy takes a forward-thinking approach, utilizing cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices to deliver unmatched solar solutions.

